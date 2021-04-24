9,000 USDT in Prizes (BitMart Event)

Sindh, Pakistan, 24th April, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Bitcoin continues to hit ATH, and the market is on fire. To give back to our global communities, (BitMart will offer “trade mainstream cryptos to share 9,000 USDT” event. Participate in the trading of BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE, XRP, VET, and DASH during the event, and you will get the opportunity to share 9,000 USDT rewards.

1. Welcome Bonus – Trade Mainstream Cryptos to Share 3,000 USDT

During the event period, new users register on (BitMart to complete KYC, and achieve a trading volume of no less than 100 USDT (including buy and sell orders) for the specified trading pair will receive 5 USDT each and will receive extra 5 USDT rewards after achieving a trading volume on any 2 days during the event period. The total prize pool is 3,000 USDT, first-come, first-served.

Register link: here.

*Example: User A registered on BitMart on April. 21, and achieved a total trading volume of specified trading pairs no less than 100 USDT in April. 21 and April. 23, user A will receive 10 USDT rewards.

2. Present Users – Trade Mainstream Cryptos to Share 3,000 USDT

During the event period, users will be calculated in terms of the total specified trading pairs volume traded on their BitMart accounts (including both buy and sell orders) among all specified trading pairs volume during the event period. We will distribute the 3,000 USDT proportionally according to each user’s specified trading pairs trading volume compared to the total amount of specified trading pairs Trading Volume traded by all users on BitMart.

3. Present Users – Trade Mainstream Cryptos to Share 3,000 USDT

1st: 1,000 USDT



2nd: 500 USDT



3rd: 300 USDT



4th-20th: split 1,200 USDT proportionally

Join now before its too late!