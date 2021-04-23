Debut Author from Washington, D.C. Publishes Romance Novel

The Way That I Loved You: An Urban Tale of Love and Betrayal, a new book by Aikea Gordon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Devonte is your typical young man from the hood. Nicole would give anything necessary for him and vice versa. She’s been there through all the ups and downs. She understands him…so why can’t he treat her right?



Life has a way of catching up to you, whether it’s good or bad. What goes around comes around. We’ve all been in at least one bad relationship that was toxic or taught us a life lesson. Anyone can relate to The Way that I Love You, whether you’ve lost someone, had a bad relationship, in the streets, been hurt or betrayed, you’ll be able to find some version of yourself in at least one character. Those who share experiences with the characters will find comfort in that and feel like they aren’t alone and they can change their situation.

Aikea Gordon is originally from Washington, D.C. She lost her mother at the age of seven and was raised by her grandmother in Maryland. Faced with many trials and tribulations, she’s always found writing to be a passion of hers, throughout her childhood and adolescent years. She prides herself on the awards she’s won writing, including countywide essay competitions. She graduated from Suitland High School and studied at Coppin State University. Already a CNA, she looked to major in nursing; however, she became pregnant and left college to raise her now four-year-old son.

Now a mother of two boys, Aikea works security and resides in Washington, D.C. She still enjoys taking care of others, writing, singing, and doing hair, but her favorite title of all is MOMMY!

You can keep up with the author on Instagram @TheWayThatILoveYou_, @TheWayThatILuvU on Twitter, and on her website/blog www.thewaythatiloveyoubook.com

The Way That I Loved You: An Urban Tale of Love and Betrayal is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2254-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/