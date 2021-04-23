Debut Author from Angier, NC Puts Fresh Spin On the Fantasy Genre

The Dragon’s Duel: A Kaemouri Legend, a new book by Johnathan Daugherty, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The Dragons’ Duel follows the story of siblings Kayah and Sakuris Kaemouri, who were orphaned at childhood when their hometown was destroyed in an event known as the “Great Destruction.” Growing up in a war-torn Japan, they must now learn to cope with things such as growing up, falling in love, confronting the past, and protecting their future.

Anime fans, comic readers, and fantasy-lovers alike rejoice at this vibrant new novel. Daugherty brings this tale to life with masterful storytelling that will undoubtedly be your next favorite.

About the Author



New to the publishing game, Johnathon Daugherty started out as a hobby writer who is now seeking to make a career of said hobby. Born in 1986, he started writing at a young age and has since matured as an author. Currently, he resides in North Carolina.

The Dragon’s Duel: A Kaemouri Legend is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2358-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/