Pennsylvania Native Publishes Metaphysical Memoir

Who Are You Talking To?, a new book by P.A. Aiken, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Who Are You Talking To? is a collection of personal, powerful experiences author P.A. Aiken wishes to share with her daughters. Throughout her life, Aiken has felt connections beyond the physical realm. She has had experiences with seeing apparitions as if they are living, breathing people among us. Her experiences are enlightening and powerful, and we may all learn a little from them.

P.A. Aiken is the mother of three beautiful daughters. She has been a paramedic for twelve years and, previously, served eight years in the navy. She loves to travel and spends a lot of her time camping.

All proceeds earned from the sale of this book are going to a charity near and dear to Aiken’s heart.

Who Are You Talking To? is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0645-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.