Canada – The Minister of Health to receive a first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

April 22, 2021, THUNDER BAY, ON – The Minister of Health, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, will receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Date

April 23, 2021

Time

9:45 AM (EDT)

Location

Thunder Bay, ON

Note for media: Restricted pooled photo opportunity only

Cole Davidson

Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

613-957-0200