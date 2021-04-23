Canada – Minister Fortier talks environment and Budget 2021

April 22, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Department of Finance Canada

Today, Earth Day, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mona Fortier, continued her tour to discuss Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience at the Pearson Centre for Progressive Policy. Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada’s plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that brings all Canadians along.

Budget 2021 is an historic investment to address the specific wounds of the COVID-19 recession, put people first, create jobs, grow the middle class, set businesses on a track for long-term growth, and ensure that Canada’s future will be healthier, more equitable, greener, and more prosperous.

In 2021, job growth means green growth. Building a net zero economy is no longer a matter of debate. This is where many of the jobs of the future lie. Budget 2021 is a plan for a green recovery that fights climate change, helps more than 200,000 Canadians make their homes greener, builds a net-zero economy by investing in world-leading technologies that make industry cleaner, and creates good middle-class jobs in the green economy along the way.

This budget invests $17.6 billion in a green recovery that sets out important measures that will help achieve the government’s emissions reductions objective of 40 per cent by 2030 below 2005 levels, exceeding Canada’s Paris climate targets and put us on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and puts in place the funding to achieve Canada’s goal of conserving 25 per cent of our lands and oceans by 2025.

It includes a historic investment of a further proposed $5 billion over seven years in the Net Zero Accelerator to help even more companies invest to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, while growing their businesses.

Around the world, countries and investors realize that climate action is the key to building strong, resilient economies. Fighting climate change, including by reaching net-zero, will be a cornerstone of this government’s plan to rebuild the economy, create middle class jobs, and ensure Canadian industry stays competitive on the world stage.

“This budget keeps our promise to get Canada back to work and to ensure the lives and prospects of Canadians are able to get to the other side of this pandemic. It is as much about jumpstarting our economy as it is about investing in measures that will increase the quality of life for our citizens – things like child care, arts and culture, the environment and public infrastructure.”

Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mona Fortier

