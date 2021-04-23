Select Page

Canada – Minister Ng to participate in fireside chat with Economic Development Winnipeg on Budget 2021 investments for small businesses and entrepreneurs

Apr 23, 2021 | International

Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Dayna Spiring, President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, to discuss Budget 2021 investments in small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Event: Minister Ng to participate in virtual fireside chat with Economic Development Winnipeg
Date: Friday, April 23, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 (CT)

Note: Journalists can register for and view the event here.

Youmy Han

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

343-551-0246

Youmy.Han@international.gc.ca