Canada – Minister Ng to participate in fireside chat with Economic Development Winnipeg on Budget 2021 investments for small businesses and entrepreneurs

Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Dayna Spiring, President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, to discuss Budget 2021 investments in small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Event: Minister Ng to participate in virtual fireside chat with Economic Development Winnipeg

Date: Friday, April 23, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 (CT)

Note: Journalists can register for and view the event here.

Youmy Han

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

343-551-0246

Youmy.Han@international.gc.ca