Canada – COVID-19 Update (April 23, 2021) – Government of Canada officials to provide updates on coronavirus disease

Media advisory

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update to be given by Government of Canada officials at April 23, 2021 news conference.

April 22, 2021, OTTAWA, ON – Government of Canada officials will hold a media technical briefing on data and modelling informing public health action on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Date

April 23, 2021

Time

10:15 AM (EDT)

Location

The media technical briefing will be held virtually. Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:



1-866-206-0153



Local dial-in number:



613-954-9003

Passcode: 1622050#

NOTE: To obtain a copy of the briefing package, please RSVP by email at hc.media.sc@canada.ca.

To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

