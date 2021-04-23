Canada – COVID-19 Update (April 23, 2021) – Government of Canada officials to provide updates on coronavirus disease

Media advisory
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update to be given by Government of Canada officials at April 23, 2021 news conference.
April 22, 2021, OTTAWA, ON – Government of Canada officials will hold a media technical briefing on data and modelling informing public health action on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Date
April 23, 2021
Time
10:15 AM (EDT)
Location
The media technical briefing will be held virtually. Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 1622050#
NOTE: To obtain a copy of the briefing package, please RSVP by email at hc.media.sc@canada.ca.
To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
Media Inquiries
Media Relations
Public Health Agency of Canada
613-957-2983
hc.media.sc@canada.ca