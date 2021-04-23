Canada – Minister Champagne, Minister Joly and Minister Carr highlight Budget 2021 biomanufacturing investments

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, and the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, will meet with representatives from the University of Saskatchewan to discuss the biomanufacturing investment in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) proposed in Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience. A media availability will follow.

April 22, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

Date: Friday, April 23, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. (Sask. time) | 4:00 p.m. (EDT)

Location:

Livestreamed on live.usask.ca: https://live.usask.ca/vido-funding-announcement-and-roundtable-discussion.php

Media availability: Once the livestream concludes, members of the media can join the media availability via Webex: https://usask.webex.com/usask/j.php?MTID=mf298e1466493c678f546493487160abc

If prompted, enter the following information:

Meeting access code: 145 043 8928

Meeting password: 9vyAycPPJ57

John Power

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industryjohn.power@canada.ca