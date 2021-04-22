Canada – Minister Vandal to speak to Budget 2021 investments in climate change and hydroelectricity in the North

Ottawa, Ontario – Please be advised that the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency) and Member of Parliament for Yukon, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, will participate in a media availability to highlight Budget 2021 investments in climate change and hydroelectricity in the North, following a roundtable meeting with Yukon partners and stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited to ask questions via Zoom. Journalists wishing to participate in the media availability should notify RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. EST

Antoine Tremblay

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

819-953-1153