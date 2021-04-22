The Sun Rises, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Proudly Announces Return To Stage

. Tickets go on sale April 29.

In addition, Cirque du Soleil Events and Experiences, the companys fully integrated international turnkey creative and artistic content solution provider is ramping up operations. For nearly 20 years, Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences has created and produced one-of-a-kind projects for some of the worlds most prestigious events, with clients in the public and private sectors across the world.

This is only the beginning. We look forward to sharing more exciting news in the coming weeks, added Daniel Lamarre.

For more information about current show schedules, ticket information as well as our health and safety measures, visit cirquedusoleil.com. Join Cirque Club at cirqueclub.com to receive advance access to the best seats, partner promotions and insider information on the world of Cirque du Soleil. For Blue Man Group information, visit blueman.com.

Cirque du Soleil would like to send out a special thank you to its partners Air Canada, Mastercard, Realtor.com, SAP and Sun Life Global Investments for their ongoing support and for helping model an inspiring present and an even brighter future together.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.