Canada – Minister Mélanie Joly highlights tourism, arts and cultural investments in Budget 2021

Montréal, Quebec – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)



Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada’s plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that is inclusive of all Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, engaged with Yves Lalumière, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tourisme Montréal, Louise Beaudoin, Board President for Regroupement des événements majeurs internationaux, Paul Arseneault of the Université du Québec à Montréal and Martin Lessard of MT Lab on recovery for Montréal’s tourism industry. The discussion, organized by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) at MT Lab, centred on opportunities for this recovery outlined in the recent Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience.

Context

The impact of COVID-19 on workers and businesses in tourism, arts, and culture has been severe. With the rollout of vaccines under way, businesses in the tourism, arts, and culture sectors are getting ready to welcome Canadians back to experience the great places and activities this country has to offer—when it is safe to do so.

To assist the tourism sectors’ recovery, the Government proposes to make available a package of supports totalling $1 billion over three years starting in 2021-22. Proposed investments include the following:

$200 million through the regional development agencies to support major festivals and events;

$200 million through Canadian Heritage to support local festivals, community cultural events, outdoor theatre performances, heritage celebrations, local museums, amateur sport events, and more;

$100 million for Destination Canada for marketing campaigns to help Canadians and other visitors discover and explore the country; and

A $500-million Tourism Relief Fund, administered by the regional development agencies, to support investments by local tourism businesses to adapt their products and services to public health measures, as well as other investments that will help them recover from the pandemic and position themselves for future growth.

Furthermore, Budget 2021 proposes several measures to support arts and culture:

$300 million over two years for Canadian Heritage to establish a Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage, and Sport sectors;

$49.6 million over three years to Canadian Heritage for the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and the Celebration and Commemoration Program; and

$21 million in 2021-22 as immediate operational support to the CBC/Radio-Canada to ensure its stability during the pandemic and enable it to continue providing news and entertainment programming that keeps Canadians informed.

Budget 2021 is a plan to bridge Canadians and Canadian businesses through the crisis and towards a robust recovery. It proposes to extend business and income support measures through to the fall and to make investments to create jobs and help businesses across the economy come roaring back. It will support almost 500,000 new training and work opportunities, including 215,000 opportunities for youth; support businesses in our most affected sectors such as tourism and arts and culture; and accelerate investment and digital transformation at small and medium-sized businesses. Budget 2021 is a plan that puts Canada on track to meet its commitment to create 1 million jobs by the end of the year.

Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position. This allowed the government to take quick and decisive action, supporting people and businesses, and put it in the position to make historic investments in the recovery.

Quote

“Our Government has provided federal emergency support programs to businesses and workers across the tourism, arts, and culture sectors. Our feminist budget is a good plan for a strong economic recovery. Our funding will restore these sectors, drawing visitors to towns and cities across the country, thus unleashing spending that stimulates local economies. We will make the necessary investments to give Canadians jobs and help our business owners, so that our economy comes roaring back once we are out of the woods.”

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 includes $101.4 billion over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of Canada’s growth plan to create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery. Key measures include:

Supporting small and medium-sized businesses through several transformative initiatives, such as:

A new Canada Digital Adoption Program that will assist over 160,000 businesses with the cost of new technology. It will provide them with the advice they need to get the most out of new technology with the help of 28,000 young Canadians who will be trained to work with them.

Allowing Canadian small businesses to fully expense up to $1.5 million in capital investments in a broad range of assets, including digital technology and intellectual property. This represents an additional $2.2‑billion investment in the growth of Canada’s entrepreneurs over the next five years.

Revitalizing Canada’s tourism sector through $1 billion to help tourism businesses recover and support festivals and cultural events that provide jobs and growth in many of our cities and communities.

Supporting women, Black Canadians, and other underrepresented entrepreneurs who face barriers to launching and owning businesses through $300 million to enhance initiatives like the Black Entrepreneurship Program and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Establishing a $15 federal minimum wage.

