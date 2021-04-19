Canada – Ministers LeBlanc, Sajjan, Hajdu and Blair to hold a media availability regarding federal assistance provided to Ontario to help support the COVID-19 response

The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, and Hon. Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness will hold a media availability regarding federal government assistance to the provincial government of Ontario in combatting COVID-19.

Following the announcement, Ministers will hold a media availability. The press conference will be held virtually. Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Date

Sunday, April 18, 2021

Time

3:30 p.m. (EDT)

Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003

Access Code: 3723839#

Media Relations

Department of National Defence

Phone: 613-904-3333

mlo-blm@forces.gc.ca