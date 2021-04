Missing girl in Aberdeen located ********************************



A girl who went missing in Aberdeen has been located.

Ting Sze-yi, aged 15, was last seen after she left her residence on Tung Sing Road on March 30 morning. Her family made a report to Police on April 1.

The girl turned up at Wan Chai Police Station to cancel the missing person report this afternoon (April 19). She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.