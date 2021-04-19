Hong Kong – Cluster of Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae cases in Our Lady of Maryknoll Hospital

Cluster of Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae cases in Our Lady of Maryknoll Hospital ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesperson for Our Lady of Maryknoll Hospital (OLMH) made the following announcement today (April 19):



A 95-year-old patient in a female medical ward of OLMH was confirmed to be infected with Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) on April 13. In accordance with prevailing guidelines, the hospital has commenced contact tracing and identified two more female patients (aged 92 and 99) who are CPE carriers. One of the patients had been discharged earlier. Two patients are being treated under isolation with stable condition.



The hospital infection control team has followed up with the departments concerned and the Centre for Health Protection. The following enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted in the ward:



Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures; Applied stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene of staff and patients; and Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the ward.



The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the ward. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.

