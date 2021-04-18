Michelin and Altaris announce their intention to join forces to accelerate the growth of Solesis, Michelin’s healthcare subsidiary

, the Michelin Group presented its strategy for 2030, which showed a determination to expand in non-tire businesses.
Sonia Artinian-Fredou, Executive Vice President, High-Tech Materials, commented:
Our teams have acquired exceptional expertise in the physics and chemistry of High-Tech materials, including their simulation, production, scale-up and applications. This knowledge can be transferred to new, high-growth areas. The signing of this partnership agreement is fully aligned with the Groups strategy and reflects its goal of unleashing the value of its expertise beyond tires.
The planned transaction is subject to the customary regulatory approvals.