Michelin and Altaris announce their intention to join forces to accelerate the growth of Solesis, Michelin’s healthcare subsidiary

, the Michelin Group presented its strategy for 2030, which showed a determination to expand in non-tire businesses.

Sonia Artinian-Fredou, Executive Vice President, High-Tech Materials, commented:

Our teams have acquired exceptional expertise in the physics and chemistry of High-Tech materials, including their simulation, production, scale-up and applications. This knowledge can be transferred to new, high-growth areas. The signing of this partnership agreement is fully aligned with the Groups strategy and reflects its goal of unleashing the value of its expertise beyond tires. 

The planned transaction is subject to the customary regulatory approvals.