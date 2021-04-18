balabala x Tmall Super Brand Day “Endless Dreams” Super Show during Shanghai Fashion Week

balabala x Tmall Super Brand Day “Endless Dreams” Super Show scored a super success last week in Shanghai. balabala is the first children’s clothing brand to join forces with Tmall Super Brand Day, balabala x Tmall achieving record sales of US$26.9 million during the event (9-12 April), with US$5.7 million on a single day on Tmall. Activities across Balabala’s 4,000+ stores on the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong joined those at the official Tmall store and live broadcast platforms.

The highlight of the event was the fashion Super Show presented with Shanghai Fashion Week entitled Endless Dreams, celebrating balabala’s vision of inspiring children to explore their innate curiosity and infinite dreams. A runway show in three chapters, Endless Dreams was presented in the Shanghai Children’s Art Theatre on April 9, making perfect use of the circular structure of the building, transforming the four stories and 10,000 sq.m into a childlike dream planet.

Each chapter unveiled a new collection: balabala x China Mars Mission Collection, balabala x Suzhou Museum Collection, and balabala x Jason Wu Collection, in collaboration with the renowned Taiwanese-Canadian designer and his JW line. 60 unique designs inspired by history took the audience across the universe through time and space, experiencing Endless Dreams. Jason Wu recorded a video of the event to express the design concept personally.

The success of Super Brand Day was driven by balabala’s strategic omnichannel approach. Influenced by the epidemic, balabala quickly responded by strengthening coordinated development of e-commerce platforms, accelerating O2O omnichannel integration, and building a new retail model with enhanced consumer reach across the region – while maintaining sales growth momentum.

Through Endless Dreams, balabala set new records for innovation in the kidswear industry in several aspects: The first cross-sector co-branding cooperation with three major IPs in the field of kidswear, the first KIDSWEAR External Show during Shanghai Fashion Week, and the first all-age kidswear brand with Tmall Super Brand Day. The Endless Dreams Super Show attracted over 1.2 billion views on ‘Weibo’, China’s No.1 social media platform.

About balabala

balabala is the No.1 kidswear retailer in Asia, providing quality fashion, shoes and accessories for children aged 0-14. The Zhejiang Semir Garment brand delivers high-quality kidswear to children around the world with over 4,000 stores in mainland China and rapid international expansion through a franchising network in Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Indonesia and Nepal, and direct operations in Hong Kong. balabala grows with a new generation of families, enabling children of the world to experience a wonderful childhood. For details please see https://www.balabala.com.hk/pages/franchisee.