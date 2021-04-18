Brune Poirson joins Accor as Chief Sustainability Officer

.

Sébastien Bazin, Accor Chairman and CEO declared: For more than 25 years, Accor has been at the forefront of efforts to address the environmental and human challenges related to the development of travel and tourism. With Brune Poirsons appointment, I want us to scale up our commitments in terms of environmental protection, give fresh impetus to our efforts to support our local communities and uphold, wherever we operate, our strong beliefs and our actions. Taking positive action to support the environment and the men and women who drive our industry on a daily basis is a must. In this area too, I want us to set an example by being both daring and trailblazing.

Brune Poirson, Accor Chief Sustainability Officer said: I am delighted to be joining a global leader in hospitality and to be able to contribute my experience and beliefs, and to take action. Through more than 5,100 hotels worldwide, hundreds of owners and partners, several hundred million guests and the experienced teams in the field, we have a wonderful opportunity to take practical and decisive action on a daily basis. In this new role, I want to help to further the vision that Accor has had since its creation  bringing to life positive, contemporary and responsible hospitality.

Having always been committed to sustainable development, Brune Poirson has dual experience working in the private and public sector. Within the French government, she championed the anti-waste law, which among other things addressed plastic pollution, and has been a member of major organizations both in France and internationally. Until recently, Brune was a member of the French Parliament, and for three years was Secretary of State for the Environmental Transition. She was the first French person to be elected Vice President of the United Nations Environment Assembly.

Brune Poirson began her career in London, within NESTA, the UK-based Innovation Foundation, subsequently moving to the French Development Agency, and the Veolia group in India, before working in a green start-up incubator in Boston. Brune Poirson, who is 38, is a graduate of the London School of Economics, Sciences Po Aix and Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

ABOUT ACCOR

