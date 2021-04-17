Canada – Minister Ng speaks with Peru’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism

Yesterday, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Claudia Cornejo, Peru’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, discussed the importance of trade and investment in creating jobs and supporting economic recovery in Canada and Peru.

April 16, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Minister Ng and Minister Cornejo discussed Canada and Peru’s important bilateral trade relations and their long history of cooperation and investment, notably in the mining, financial services, and infrastructure sectors.

The ministers discussed Canada and Peru’s shared priority of supporting women-owned businesses as a means of driving an inclusive economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministers indicated their mutual interest in continued future collaboration to promote women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises and greater opportunities for women-owned businesses in international trade.

In addition, Minister Ng congratulated Peru on the bicentennial of its independence and—with Peru celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Pacific Alliance this month—Minister Ng also emphasized Canada’s commitment to further strengthening its relations with the Pacific Alliance as a bloc.

