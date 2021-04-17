Canada – Biography of Yvon Charest, FSA, FCIA

Mr. Charest was appointed as special negotiator in the Pont de Québec file in the summer of 2019. He was tasked by the Government of Canada with recommending options for solutions that could ensure the rehabilitation and the long-term viability of the Pont de Québec. Mr. Charest is known for conducting several complex negotiations over the course of his career, notably regarding management of the new amphitheatre in Québec City.

Yvon Charest held the position of President and CEO of iA Financial Group for 18 years, until 2018. From 1996 to 1999, he was its Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer.

From 1992 to 1996, he was Chief Actuary at iA’s National Life subsidiary. Prior to this, he held various positions in the actuarial, administration and marketing fields.

Mr. Charest also sat on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association, of which he was Chair from 2006 to 2007.

Mr. Charest is also very active in several humanitarian organizations. He has supported all of Centraide (United Way) Québec’s activities since 2000. He received the United Way Canada Board of Directors Award in 2013 and the Ordre des mécènes of the city of Québec in 2012. In July 2016, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Mr. Charest has a bachelor’s degree in actuarial sciences from Université Laval and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA) and a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA).