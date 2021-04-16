San Francisco Event & Entertainment Production Company, Entire Productions, Celebrates 20 Years

After a tumultuous year, Entire Productions will bring back its annual event to celebrate the event industry and the company’s 20 year anniversary. The event will take place in AllSeated’s virtual event platform ExVo, on May 11th from 4-6 PM PST.

SAN FRANCISCO – April 14, 2021 – PRLog — Headquartered in San Francisco, Entire Productions is one of the lead entertainment and event production companies with an emphasis on experience design. Since the impact of COVID-19 on the events industry, Entire Productions has been busy innovating and “…becoming the go-to for hosting virtual events.”- Julie Peck, Business Insider.

Each year, Entire Productions designs an annual showcase experience for clients and those in the event planning industry to highlight their best talent and event design, planning and production prowess. Past events included industry sponsors such as The Bently Reserve, 49 Square Catering, Best Beverage Catering Company, The California Academy of Sciences, AFR, and Modern Luxury. The event is invite-only with a star-studded roster of typically 800 attendees, including special guests like Mindy Weiss and Steve Kembel.

The 2020 event, Into The Wild, was set for March, when mandatory shelter in place took effect. Entire Productions was able to quickly shift their business to fully virtual events and finished 2020 with 200 booked events, $12k in the first month for their new marketing division, and $1M in profit, which is a remarkable number given the circumstances. Their story and award-winning events have been featured in Business Insider, Inc. Magazine, USA Today, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal.

“The Best of Entire Productions” will celebrate their 20 years in business, as well as provide an opportunity for event industry partners to market themselves and new developments since COVID. For the talent, vendors, and industry professionals involved, this event serves as a main profit driver and an indicator for the years’ event trends ahead. Attendees will immersive themselves and network with fellow event industry professionals in the hybrid event experience that Entire Productions is known for.

Ten early registrants will be selected to receive a generously valued “golden ticket” gift basket curated by Entire Productions Marketing. Registration begins April 19th via https://www.entireproductions.com/ best-of-entire

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a special event and entertainment management company with an emphasis in experience design. We work closely with our clients to create an experience that expertly aligns with their creative vision and budget from planning, designing and producing in-person and virtual events to bringing in entertainment of every genre and discipline from local to headlining talent.

We program entertainment of every genre and discipline from local to Headline acts including DJ’s, Bands, Walk-Around Characters, Aerial Acts, Photo Booths, Virtual Reality performance art, Go-Go dancers and everything in-between.

We’re known for excellence, incredible client experience, out of this world artistry and creativity, and our very sophisticated processes and systems which set us apart from others.

We’re proud to provide worry-free and amazing experiences for our clients, great and well-paid jobs for our talent, as well as rewarding and exciting careers for our employees.