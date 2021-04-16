HOPE Sheds Light to host family-friendly spring events

The events are part of the nonprofit’s Recovery Speaks initiative to celebrate recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

HOPE Sheds Light to host spring events.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – April 14, 2021 – PRLog — HOPE Sheds Light, a family-focused non-profit organization offering education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder, will host a Pop-up Drive-in (https://hopeshedslight.networkforgood.com/ events/27409- recovery-speaks- pop-up-drive- in) and Recovery Rally in coordination with its 3rd Annual Day of HOPE. These events are part of Recovery Speaks: Embracing the Journey, a year-long anti-stigma movement focused on lifting up the voices of parents and families. Both events will be held in the HOPE Sheds Light parking lot located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines related to social distancing will apply to all events.

The Pop-up Drive-in movie night will be held on May 13, 2021 from 7pm to 10pm with a rain date of May 20, 2021. The family-friendly event will promote recovery through the movie, “Inside Out”. Attendees will receive movie snacks, as well as recovery supports and treatment information. “We are so excited to see you for our very first Pop-up Drive-in,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. “Let’s support and celebrate friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and enjoy the night together under the stars.”

The Recovery Rally/3rd Annual Day of HOPE will be held on June 19, 2021 and feature onsite vendors, food trucks and an open mic. The outdoor event will also highlight a bonfire, singing, poetry readings, games and giveaways. “The goal is for people to share their experience, strength and hope with each other,” said Capaci.

Gregory Andrus from Portraits of the Jersey Shore and Chris Capaci of Capacity Images have partnered with HOPE Sheds Light to meet with attendees at these events to capture photographs and videos throughout the year. Andrus will create a special photobook on Portraits of Recovery at the Jersey Shore. Chris will memorialize the year in a mini-documentary that will capture the year-long effort and will be highlighted at the 2021 NJ Recovery Film Festival.

The year-long initiative will culminate this summer with a Share Your Stories event, in partnership with Ocean County, where the pictorial book and mini-documentary will be formally unveiled. “We hope you will join us throughout this initiative to share your stories of hope, provide inspiration and be a part of a movement to celebrate those in recovery,” said Capaci. “You can make a difference and we can do it together.”

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.

