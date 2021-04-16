Chula Vista, CA Author Publishes Son & Father Memoir

The Last Few Innings with My Dad, a new book by Daniel Vaccaro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

A son embraces the blessing of time with his father at the end of life. The Last Few Innings with My Dad is the story of a son spending nights in the hospital with his father, talking about his life and learning things he never knew. He learned about his dad’s first date with his mom, his military service and so much more. Death is not new but having the opportunity to learn about a parent is something precious that all children should experience.

About the Author



Daniel Vaccaro grew up in Rome, New York. As a college student at Rochester Institute of Technology, he was a member of the golf team and was named Golfer of the Year his senior year. His team qualified for the NCAA golf tournament in Riverside, California. Vaccaro fell in love with California and after college married and moved to San Diego. He’s been married to Jean for forty-six years, has two children, and three grandchildren. Vaccaro had his own company for twenty years and spent time in the business world as a corporate marketer. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business. His family is the most important thing in his life. His wife continually encouraged him to write this book.

The Last Few Innings with My Dad is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7147-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-last-few-innings-with-my-dad/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-last-few-innings-with-my-dad/