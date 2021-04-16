Houston, TX Author Duo Publishes Educational Children’s Book

Marvelous Maxx and the Bumblebee, a new book by John and Catherine Higgins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

After being stung by a bumblebee, Maxx realizes he is allergic, and needs to see a doctor right away! What will happen when Maxx meets Doctor Z? Will Maxx be okay?

Come along with Maxx, Arielle, Ethan, Lucas, and Dr. Zhang, as they encounter many medical challenges, and overcome them.

Marvelous Maxx and the Bumblebee is the first book in an up-and-coming children’s series. Each book teaches the reader a new medical/first-aid fact, and 10-20 high-frequency words presented vividly for new readers aged three to seven to build their word power.

Future Marvelous Maxx I CAN READ books coming your way include Marvelous Maxx and the: Field Trip, Missing Coin, Shaking Student, 4th of July, Hidden Peanut, Stuck-up Popcorn, Vanishing Heart, Toy Store.



Young readers can even keep up with Maxx and the gang after the final page on his website www.marvelousmaxx.com and on Twitter @MarvelousMaxx

For all those parents with boys who have been asking “Is there a boy’s version like the ‘Fancy Nancy’ books?” the resounding answer is now “YES!” Marvelous Maxx has stepped up to fill this gap and help entertain and educate.

About the Authors



John Higgins is a Harvard-trained Cardiologist who teaches medical students and students from pre-k to senior. He has been on television and radio 700 times, and won the annual deans teaching award 8 times. His teaching experience has given him experience into the way children think and the stories they love to read. Catherine Higgins graduated from Peking University and is a successful trading analyst. They wrote Marvelous Maxx to help young boys grow their vocabulary and gain practical first aid skills.

If you would like to contact Dr. John and Cathrine Higgins for a book signing or interview, please email johnpatrickhiggins@gmail.com or promodept@dorrancepublishing.com. You can also check out the Marvelous Maxx website www.marvelousmaxx.com

Marvelous Maxx and the Bumblebee is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $7.99. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0995-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/