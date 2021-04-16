ShearShare Partners with PocketSuite to Help Independent Stylists Increase Income

Partnership enables ShearSharers to unlock revenue potential from their existing client base

DALLAS – April 15, 2021 – PRLog — ShearShare, the number one rental marketplace for on-demand salon, spa, and barbershop booth rentals worldwide, today announced a partnership with PocketSuite, a mobile application that empowers solo business owners to get booked, paid, and acquire more clients on-the-go.

The partnership provides a complete functional toolkit for today’s modern independent stylist: ShearShare community members receive a 25% discount for one-year of PocketSuite, and PocketSuite users benefit from a 15% savings off any ShearShare daily booth or suite rental for three months.

“Regardless of your location or years in the industry,” says ShearShare cofounder & CEO Dr. Tye Caldwell, “our mission is to help our fellow beauty and barbering professionals meet the new future-of-work demands. To date, we’ve done that by providing stylists contract-free access to professional workspace whenever, wherever and helping salon and spa owners make money on their unused suites and stations. Our partnership with PocketSuite allows both companies to close the loop by helping those same essential professionals easily manage the business and consumer aspects of their micro enterprises on demand.”

“We are thrilled to partner with ShearShare,” says PocketSuite cofounder & CEO Chinwe Onyeagoro. “At PocketSuite we are committed to helping independent beauty professionals run their businesses more profitably. We provide our Pros with the ability to deliver services, get paid fast, and communicate with their clients 24/7. ShearShare’s rental marketplace makes it even easier for a PocketSuite stylist to grow their business. In partnership with ShearShare, we are the complete solution that allows stylists to do what they do best. We take care of the rest.”

The ShearShare mobile platform allows licensed cosmetologists and barbers to rent affordable, secure private suites and booths by the day in over 800 cities across the United States with no-term leases and no commission fees. ShearShare users filter and search thousands of listings based on their budget, space, location, and time requirements, giving them economic mobility as they build their small businesses on their terms. Additionally, salon, spa, and barbershop owners benefit from having access to tens of thousands of vetted, licensed professionals who can fill their vacant booths and stations by the day, week, month, or occasion. ShearShare professionals can also sell their indie products on the app’s virtual beauty supply store or advantage themselves of the industry’s only usage-based liability insurance that provides up to $1,000,000 in coverage, priced at just $5/day.

PocketSuite is a mobile and desktop app for stylists to run their business easier. They can schedule and get booked by clients online from Instagram, Facebook, and their website. It’s hassle free and automatically collects deposits and sends clients appointment reminders. PocketSuite eliminates no-shows and late cancellations by enforcing your cancellation policy. Stylists get their own business number and can call or text with clients 24/7. They can also sell beauty products on PocketSuite. PocketSuite also offers instant cashout which deposits money into a stylist’s bank account within minutes of receiving a client payment. A stylist can be up and running on PocketSuite in 15 minutes. It’s the all-in-one business app and automation tool.

“Our industry is experiencing a tipping point that was only intensified by the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic,” says, ShearShare cofounder & COO Courtney Caldwell. “The pent-up demand for cosmetology and barbering services, together with the increase of stylists choosing to go independent, necessitates access to safe, sanitized work environments wherever they are. We believe that two of the most costly items on a solopreneur’s balance sheet–workspace and insurance–should be available on a pay-as-you-go model so that you have a better chance of growing a truly sustainable business. Our partnership with PocketSuite adds another layer to placing the decisioning power to build on your terms right where it should be: in the hands of the small business owner.”

About ShearShare

ShearShare is the first machine learning-enabled mobile marketplace that allows salon and barbershop owners to rent their excess suites and booths to licensed cosmetologists and barbers by the day. The ShearShare mobile platform gives owners a chance to make efficient use of their excess space by providing independent stylists access to booths and private suites based on a time and price that’s convenient for them. Launched in 2017, ShearShare currently serves industry professionals in more than 800 cities. For more information, visit ShearShare.com.

About PocketSuite

PocketSuite is an all-in-one app to run your business. Perfect for solo businesses and small teams to get booked, paid, and communicate with clients online or on-the-go. The app includes a complete suite of business management tools that integrates seamlessly with your calendar, contact list, and text messaging. Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned business owner, PocketSuite helps businesses look professional, stay organized, save time, and earn a great living. For more information, visit PocketSuite.io (about:blank) .

Contact

Steve Chomik, ShearShare, steve@shearshare.com

Revell Horsey, PocketSuite, revell@pocketsuite.io

steve@shearshare.com