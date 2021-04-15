Financing available for companies hurt by the pandemic

It is clear the pandemic of 2020 is continuing well into 2021. Vaccines are rolling out as the virus continues to change into new variants, and the new normal of social distancing, limited contact, and crowds continue to dominate almost every aspect of daily life.

Sadly, for some businesses this has not been sustainable, and many have closed as a consequence. Larger, more established businesses have maintained stability on virtue of size and capital. Some businesses are in limbo while waiting for the pandemic to pass or fall to manageable levels for continued commerce.

This means many businesses are struggling with the basics – payroll, taxes, rent and more. For these businesses, there is a solution with Rok Financial.

The traditional method of relying on banks to get funding is dead and gone. The hurdles are too high to meet.

Rok Financial is offering a variety of finanicing options for small businesses during this difficult time. Options from a line of credit to equipment financing is available with little to no qualifications necessary for the loans or assistance.

Rok Financial is dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses receive necessary funding injections within one to three days’ time. This provides peace of mind and stability in what is proving to be a much more difficult time than many could have predicted.

Learn more at rok.biz.

