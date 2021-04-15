Green Gecko Digital Appoint New SEO Executive

LEEDS, ENGLAND, April 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Leeds-based SEO company Green Gecko Digital are delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Schofield, who joins the team from an SEO agency across the Pennines. Ben brings a wealth of on-page and technical SEO experience to further bolster the company’s technical offering and has worked within a wide range of industries.

The appointment follows a successful start to the year, while the team’s ability to adapt quickly at the beginning of the pandemic led to a series of new client wins and opportunity to bring a new member of the team on board.

“I’m really excited to joined team Gecko and can’t wait to hit the ground running with our new and existing clients. I have a lot to offer and even more to learn, so I’m stoked to be working for a small but might agency like Green Gecko.”

Ben joins a small but successful SEO and web design team at their Leeds office. The SEO agency in Leeds are proud to practice what they preach, ranking no 1 on Google for hundreds of valuable search terms, mirroring the same outstanding results they produce for their clients.

Clients include the likes of W Denis, Workhaus, Memento Jewellery and Fresh Smile Clinic.

Director of Green Gecko Digital, Marco Sarussi, founded the company in 2016. He said, “we are very excited to welcome Ben to the team. We look forward to working with Ben as we work towards our vision: to help 500 businesses rank on page 1 of Google.”

For more information, visit greengeckodigital.co.uk

Green Gecko Digital are SEO, Web Design and Digital Marketing Specialists based in Leeds.