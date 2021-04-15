Travel Nurse Meisha Amia Announces Launch of New Vegan Leather Bag, titled The CEO Tote

HYATTSVILLE, MD, April 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The Chicks With Cheques (CWC) brand continues to rapidly expand as they launch their new luxury item, The CEO Tote bag, giving entrepreneurs a fashionable item to feel confident and luxurious. After several months of drafting, designing, and stitching, The CEO Tote bag and over 800 pounds of tote bags and luxury brand boxes were imported into the U.S. and have reached the CWC headquarters in Cambridge, MD.

The CEO Tote bag is made from vegan leather and comes in a pink metallic finish. This durable luxury bag has one outside pocket and includes a matching wristlet wallet on the inside. The CEO Tote bag ships in a luxury keepsake box with gold foil details and satin lining. In addition, The CEO Tote bag can be bundled to include the Too Many Tabs Open journal, Message Like Meisha eBook, and two business eCourses brought to you by Chicks With Cheques.

Meisha Amia created Chicks With Cheques after attending a conference for nurses, where she discovered that the nurses lacked self-awareness and identity outside of their nursing profession. These women had so many dreams and goals to better themselves but got lost in the service of nursing over the years and just simply forgot about themselves. Now serving over thirty-thousand women, Chicks With Cheques has created a community of like-minded individuals who are chasing their dreams.

“I’m so excited that it’s finally happened. I always wanted to give my community a luxury tote bag experience for style and success! It’s more important that you show up ready to do the work and with The CEO Tote bag, our Chicks can do just that. It’s a busy lifestyle being an entrepreneur; full of meetings, airport runs, and vacations. We needed a bag different from a purse but yet cute enough to carry as one.” says Meisha Amia, CEO of Chicks With Cheques.

The CEO Tote bag can be purchased online at www.theceotote.com.