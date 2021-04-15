Small Town Canadian Water Store Thrives During Pandemic by Selling Online in Canada and USA

Midland, ON  During this third wave of the COVID-19 crisis, many traditional Canadian Retail Businesses have been hit hard due to forced closures to limit public access to their bricks and mortar stores. Every day we hear stories of the hardship being caused to those business owners and their families.

Water Store Midland, through it’s online stores, Water eStore in both Canada and the USA are providing contact-less replacement water filters, UV lights and even Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Systems and Water Softeners shipped directly to the homeowner. “We have pivoted and focused on growing our online business to help families concerned about the safety, taste and smell of their water by providing the products and consumables for great water in their homes” said Gary Beutler, Owner and President Water Store Midland and Water eStore.

Gary’s YouTube Channel Gary The Water Guy has over 300 videos specifically made for the homeowner on water filtration. These videos help homeowners not only understand how their systems work but also how to install and maintain. The Gary the Water Guy YouTube channel is one of the largest water filtration channels in North America with the channel having over 22,000 subscribers, and Gary’s Videos have been viewed over 6,500,000 times and provided over 280,000 hours of help for the homeowner and their families for their water concerns.

“When homeowners are looking for a water filtration solution for their family, especially now during the Pandemic, they turn to the internet and find help in my YouTube videos” says Gary.

“The videos link to our ecommerce stores in both Canada and the USA where we provide free shipping and discount pricing, so the home owner knows where to get what they need to get the job done. Our product pages also have links to the videos and often home-owners return each year to review the videos before doing annual maintenance on their water filtration equipment for their families. We help families in both municipal and rural areas make sure their water is safe! At a time where families don’t want maintenance people coming to their homes, we show families how they can do it themselves and save money in the process.”

Gary says, “Before the pandemic we were busy and growing steadily but business has really boomed during the pandemic with so many families working from home or their cottage.”

The Water Store maintains it’s own warehouse but also uses warehouses through-out Canada and the USA to drop ship water filtration products to their customers as quickly as possible. Water Store ships daily coast to coast in Canada and USA.

Any homeowner with concerns about the safety, taste, smell, discolouration or staining caused by their water is invited to check out the online store at waterstore.ca or Gary’s YouTube Channel Gary The Water Guy

About Water Store Midland



Water Store Midland is a family owned, private company run by Gary and Sheryl Beutler located in Midland, ON. Gary Beutler is a Certified Water Specialist and has been helping families with their water filtration for over 18 years. Both Sheryl and Gary each have over 40 years experience in Retail bricks and mortar retail business.