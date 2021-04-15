After Decades of Planning, Provalus Helps Deliver Municipal Water to the City of Brewton, Alabama

Download Full Size Image”>

On behalf of the City of Brewton, Provalus is pleased to announce the installation of a new water supply for the community. In part from the influx of jobs created by Provalus, the team behind the city is now able to accomplish this 20+ year goal. City officials said the improvement comes as a direct result of the Provalus project in the city’s downtown area.

The new 200-gallon water tank will provide water for areas of the community that have never had municipal water. The project is expected to support the expansion of new businesses and residences for the entire area. The installation is underway and should be completed by July.

The Provalus team selected Brewton as the headquarters of its operations in 2017, anticipating growth to hundreds of employees. Currently, the impact outsourcing I.T. services firm has more than 120 Alabama-based employees. Construction on a $6.5 million facility to house the workforce is well underway.

Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus, commented, “We are so grateful to see the tangible positive impact we are having on the community of Brewton. The additional jobs Provalus is creating along with the enhanced livelihood of our teams make our efforts so fulfilling. Our mission has always been to change lives and we’re excited for the legacy Provalus is leaving for this entire Alabama community.”

Mayor Yank Lovelace said, “We have had multiple independent studies showing an economic impact of more than $18 million annually. We have directly been awarded more than $10 million from state and federal agencies ear-marked for this project. The water tank and some sewer improvements downtown are part of that benefit.” Funding came from the state’s Economic Development Authority, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Delta Regional Authority.

“We look forward to growing a thriving retail center near the Provalus headquarters,” Lovelace added.