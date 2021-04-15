Melbourne, FL Author Publishes Poetry

Life of a Line, a new book by Christopher Woodyard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Sample poem for the book:

“When an idea escapes (through my ear)



During times of sleep,



It dashes with two left feet,



Eventually falling face down,



Rushing to the floor of obscurity.”

About the Author



Christopher Woodyard was born in Pordenone, Italy, to parents in the U.S. military in November of 1990. During his childhood, he lived in North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

