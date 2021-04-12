Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of March 2021

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of March 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.
- The Price data are collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of March 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.5% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.1% for rural and 93.6% for urban.
- All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of the last year, i.e. March 2021 over March 2020), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:
All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI
Indices
Mar. 2021 (Prov.)
Feb. 2021 (Final)
Rural
Urban
Combd.
Rural
Urban
Combd.
CPI (General)
4.61
6.52
5.52
4.19
5.96
5.03
CFPI
3.94
6.64
4.94
2.89
5.63
3.87
Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined
- Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:
Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: Mar. 2021 over Feb. 2021
Indices
Rural
Urban
Combined
Index Value
% Change
Index Value
% Change
Index Value
% Change
Mar.21
Feb.21
Mar.21
Feb.21
Mar.21
Feb.21
CPI (General)
156.7
156.7
0.00
156.9
156.5
0.26
156.8
156.6
0.13
CFPI
152.9
153.3
-0.26
159.0
159.6
-0.38
155.1
155.5
-0.26
Note: Figures of March 2021 are provisional.
- Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.
Next date of release: 12th May 2021 (Wednesday) for April 2021.
List of Annex
Annex
Title
I
All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February (Final) and March 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
II
All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February (Final) and March 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
III
General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for February (Final) and March 2021 (Provisional)
IV
Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for February (Final) and March 2021 (Provisional)
Annex I
All India Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
Group Code
Sub-group Code
Description
Rural
Urban
Combined
Weights
Feb. 21 Index
Mar. 21 Index
Weights
Feb. 21 Index
Mar. 21 Index
Weights
Feb. 21 Index
Mar. 21 Index
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
1.1.01
Cereals and products
12.35
142.8
142.5
6.59
147.6
147.5
9.67
144.3
144.1
1.1.02
Meat and fish
4.38
184.2
189.4
2.73
191.3
197.5
3.61
186.7
192.2
1.1.03
Egg
0.49
168.0
163.3
0.36
170.1
164.7
0.43
168.8
163.8
1.1.04
Milk and products
7.72
154.5
154.5
5.33
155.1
155.6
6.61
154.7
154.9
1.1.05
Oils and fats
4.21
163.1
168.2
2.81
151.5
156.4
3.56
158.8
163.9
1.1.06
Fruits
2.88
147.2
150.5
2.90
153.9
157.4
2.89
150.3
153.7
1.1.07
Vegetables
7.46
149.7
141.1
4.41
180.0
166.5
6.04
160.0
149.7
1.1.08
Pulses and products
2.95
158.4
159.2
1.73
159.8
161.1
2.38
158.9
159.8
1.1.09
Sugar and Confectionery
1.70
111.8
111.7
0.97
114.8
114.4
1.36
112.8
112.6
1.1.10
Spices
3.11
165.0
164.0
1.79
162.6
162.6
2.50
164.2
163.5
1.2.11
Non-alcoholic beverages
1.37
160.1
160.6
1.13
149.3
150.6
1.26
155.6
156.4
1.1.12
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
5.56
165.8
166.4
5.54
169.4
170.2
5.55
167.5
168.2
1
Food and beverages
54.18
154.7
154.5
36.29
160.8
160.5
45.86
156.9
156.7
2
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
3.26
186.5
186.1
1.36
193.3
193.4
2.38
188.3
188.0
3.1.01
Clothing
6.32
159.2
159.6
4.72
154.3
155.1
5.58
157.3
157.8
3.1.02
Footwear
1.04
154.0
154.4
0.85
138.3
138.7
0.95
147.5
147.9
3
Clothing and footwear
7.36
158.4
158.9
5.57
151.8
152.6
6.53
155.8
156.4
4
Housing
–
–
–
21.67
159.8
159.9
10.07
159.8
159.9
5
Fuel and light
7.94
154.4
156.1
5.58
149.2
154.8
6.84
152.4
155.6
6.1.01
Household goods and services
3.75
154.8
154.8
3.87
146.5
147.2
3.80
150.9
151.2
6.1.02
Health
6.83
164.3
164.6
4.81
156.2
156.9
5.89
161.2
161.7
6.1.03
Transport and communication
7.60
150.2
151.3
9.73
140.5
141.7
8.59
145.1
146.2
6.1.04
Recreation and amusement
1.37
157.2
157.8
2.04
147.3
148.4
1.68
151.6
152.5
6.1.05
Education
3.46
163.7
163.7
5.62
156.7
157.4
4.46
159.6
160.0
6.1.06
Personal care and effects
4.25
155.2
153.1
3.47
156.8
154.9
3.89
155.9
153.8
6
Miscellaneous
27.26
157.2
157.3
29.53
149.3
149.9
28.32
153.4
153.7
General Index (All Groups)
100.00
156.7
156.7
100.00
156.5
156.9
100.00
156.6
156.8
Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)
47.25
153.3
152.9
29.62
159.6
159.0
39.06
155.5
155.1
Notes:
- : Provisional.
- CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex II
All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for March 2021 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
Group Code
Sub-group Code
Description
Rural
Urban
Combined
Mar. 20 Index
Mar. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Mar. 20 Index
Mar. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Mar. 20 Index
Mar. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
1.1.01
Cereals and products
144.4
142.5
-1.32
146.5
147.5
0.68
145.1
144.1
-0.69
1.1.02
Meat and fish
166.8
189.4
13.55
167.5
197.5
17.91
167.0
192.2
15.09
1.1.03
Egg
147.6
163.3
10.64
148.9
164.7
10.61
148.1
163.8
10.60
1.1.04
Milk and products
151.7
154.5
1.85
151.1
155.6
2.98
151.5
154.9
2.24
1.1.05
Oils and fats
133.3
168.2
26.18
127.5
156.4
22.67
131.2
163.9
24.92
1.1.06
Fruits
141.8
150.5
6.14
143.3
157.4
9.84
142.5
153.7
7.86
1.1.07
Vegetables
152.3
141.1
-7.35
167.0
166.5
-0.30
157.3
149.7
-4.83
1.1.08
Pulses and products
141.8
159.2
12.27
139.7
161.1
15.32
141.1
159.8
13.25
1.1.09
Sugar and Confectionery
112.6
111.7
-0.80
114.4
114.4
0.00
113.2
112.6
-0.53
1.1.10
Spices
154.0
164.0
6.49
151.5
162.6
7.33
153.2
163.5
6.72
1.2.11
Non-alcoholic beverages
140.1
160.6
14.63
131.9
150.6
14.18
136.7
156.4
14.41
1.1.12
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
160.0
166.4
4.00
159.1
170.2
6.98
159.6
168.2
5.39
1
Food and beverages
148.2
154.5
4.25
150.1
160.5
6.93
148.9
156.7
5.24
2
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
170.5
186.1
9.15
173.3
193.4
11.60
171.2
188.0
9.81
3.1.01
Clothing
153.4
159.6
4.04
147.7
155.1
5.01
151.2
157.8
4.37
3.1.02
Footwear
147.6
154.4
4.61
133.8
138.7
3.66
141.9
147.9
4.23
3
Clothing and footwear
152.5
158.9
4.20
145.6
152.6
4.81
149.8
156.4
4.41
4
Housing
–
–
–
154.5
159.9
3.50
154.5
159.9
3.50
5
Fuel and light
153.4
156.1
1.76
141.4
154.8
9.48
148.9
155.6
4.50
6.1.01
Household goods and services
151.5
154.8
2.18
140.8
147.2
4.55
146.4
151.2
3.28
6.1.02
Health
156.7
164.6
5.04
145.0
156.9
8.21
152.3
161.7
6.17
6.1.03
Transport and communication
135.8
151.3
11.41
124.6
141.7
13.72
129.9
146.2
12.55
6.1.04
Recreation and amusement
151.2
157.8
4.37
137.9
148.4
7.61
143.7
152.5
6.12
6.1.05
Education
161.2
163.7
1.55
152.5
157.4
3.21
156.1
160.0
2.50
6.1.06
Personal care and effects
145.1
153.1
5.51
145.3
154.9
6.61
145.2
153.8
5.92
6
Miscellaneous
148.6
157.3
5.85
138.7
149.9
8.07
143.8
153.7
6.88
General Index (All Groups)
149.8
156.7
4.61
147.3
156.9
6.52
148.6
156.8
5.52
Notes:
- : Provisional.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex III
State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Rural
Urban
Combined
Weights
Feb. 21 Index
Mar. 21 Index
Weights
Feb. 21 Index
Mar. 21 Index
Weights
Feb. 21 Index
Mar. 21 Index
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
1
Andhra Pradesh
5.40
160.3
159.7
3.64
161.4
162.5
4.58
160.7
160.7
2
Arunachal Pradesh
0.14
163.2
162.3
0.06
—
—
0.10
163.2
162.3
3
Assam
2.63
157.4
157.2
0.79
159.7
159.2
1.77
157.9
157.6
4
Bihar
8.21
153.1
152.5
1.62
158.7
158.7
5.14
153.9
153.4
5
Chhattisgarh
1.68
154.6
153.9
1.22
153.8
154.4
1.46
154.3
154.1
6
Delhi
0.28
152.8
153.9
5.64
150.7
151.3
2.77
150.8
151.4
7
Goa
0.14
158.7
159.6
0.25
156.8
158.1
0.19
157.5
158.7
8
Gujarat
4.54
151.9
152.6
6.82
147.2
147.5
5.60
149.2
149.7
9
Haryana
3.30
150.4
151.0
3.35
149.7
150.3
3.32
150.1
150.7
10
Himachal Pradesh
1.03
150.6
151.1
0.26
155.2
155.5
0.67
151.4
151.9
11
Jharkhand
1.96
152.8
153.0
1.39
157.2
158.1
1.69
154.5
154.9
12
Karnataka
5.09
160.1
160.5
6.81
164.1
165.0
5.89
162.3
162.9
13
Kerala
5.50
166.8
166.9
3.46
163.6
163.9
4.55
165.7
165.8
14
Madhya Pradesh
4.93
153.2
153.7
3.97
158.6
158.8
4.48
155.4
155.8
15
Maharashtra
8.25
156.9
157.3
18.86
151.3
151.8
13.18
153.2
153.6
16
Manipur
0.23
179.8
182.9
0.12
169.2
168.6
0.18
176.4
178.4
17
Meghalaya
0.28
155.4
153.0
0.15
154.7
154.3
0.22
155.2
153.4
18
Mizoram
0.07
160.2
160.7
0.13
153.2
154.5
0.10
155.9
156.9
19
Nagaland
0.14
169.8
171.0
0.12
157.4
158.0
0.13
164.5
165.5
20
Odisha
2.93
158.5
157.7
1.31
155.1
155.1
2.18
157.5
157.0
21
Punjab
3.31
155.2
154.9
3.09
149.2
150.0
3.21
152.5
152.7
22
Rajasthan
6.63
153.9
153.5
4.23
154.1
154.3
5.51
154.0
153.8
23
Sikkim
0.06
168.6
171.3
0.03
159.6
160.5
0.05
165.7
167.8
24
Tamil Nadu
5.55
164.9
164.7
9.20
165.1
165.2
7.25
165.0
165.0
25
Telangana
3.16
162.0
162.6
4.41
159.9
161.0
3.74
160.8
161.7
26
Tripura
0.35
173.5
172.3
0.14
164.0
163.8
0.25
171.0
170.1
27
Uttar Pradesh
14.83
151.8
152.0
9.54
156.9
157.3
12.37
153.6
153.9
28
Uttarakhand
1.06
153.9
154.6
0.73
154.0
154.8
0.91
153.9
154.7
29
West Bengal
6.99
159.3
159.2
7.20
161.8
161.9
7.09
160.5
160.5
30
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
0.05
170.6
172.5
0.07
156.5
156.2
0.06
163.4
164.2
31
Chandigarh
0.02
155.5
157.4
0.34
148.7
149.3
0.17
149.1
149.8
32
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
0.02
142.3
143.2
0.04
149.7
150.3
0.03
147.2
147.9
33
Daman & Diu
0.02
160.4
161.2
0.02
155.0
155.3
0.02
158.1
158.7
34
Jammu & Kashmir*
1.14
165.5
166.2
0.72
165.1
165.4
0.94
165.4
165.9
35
Lakshadweep
0.01
171.1
168.2
0.01
153.1
155.1
0.01
161.9
161.5
36
Puducherry
0.08
167.8
166.3
0.27
163.9
163.8
0.17
164.9
164.4
All India
100.00
156.7
156.7
100.00
156.5
156.9
100.00
156.6
156.8
Notes:
Prov. : Provisional
— : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
* : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
Annex IV
Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for March 2021 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Rural
Urban
Combined
Mar. 20 Index
Mar. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Mar. 20 Index
Mar. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Mar. 20 Index
Mar. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
1
Andhra Pradesh
146.6
159.7
8.94
149.3
162.5
8.84
147.6
160.7
8.88
2
Assam
151.3
157.2
3.90
150.5
159.2
5.78
151.1
157.6
4.30
3
Bihar
146.2
152.5
4.31
146.9
158.7
8.03
146.3
153.4
4.85
4
Chhattisgarh
144.5
153.9
6.51
144.0
154.4
7.22
144.3
154.1
6.79
5
Delhi
149.7
153.9
2.81
146.1
151.3
3.56
146.3
151.4
3.49
6
Gujarat
144.0
152.6
5.97
139.6
147.5
5.66
141.5
149.7
5.80
7
Haryana
145.2
151.0
3.99
142.4
150.3
5.55
143.9
150.7
4.73
8
Himachal Pradesh
144.0
151.1
4.93
147.6
155.5
5.35
144.7
151.9
4.98
9
Jharkhand
151.5
153.0
0.99
146.7
158.1
7.77
149.7
154.9
3.47
10
Karnataka
152.4
160.5
5.31
154.6
165.0
6.73
153.6
162.9
6.05
11
Kerala
159.7
166.9
4.51
154.1
163.9
6.36
157.7
165.8
5.14
12
Madhya Pradesh
145.5
153.7
5.64
147.4
158.8
7.73
146.3
155.8
6.49
13
Maharashtra
148.9
157.3
5.64
142.1
151.8
6.83
144.4
153.6
6.37
14
Odisha
149.7
157.7
5.34
144.8
155.1
7.11
148.3
157.0
5.87
15
Punjab
150.6
154.9
2.86
142.4
150.0
5.34
146.9
152.7
3.95
16
Rajasthan
150.1
153.5
2.27
147.9
154.3
4.33
149.3
153.8
3.01
17
Tamil Nadu
154.6
164.7
6.53
152.3
165.2
8.47
153.2
165.0
7.70
18
Telangana
150.9
162.6
7.75
150.1
161.0
7.26
150.5
161.7
7.44
19
Uttar Pradesh
148.7
152.0
2.22
150.2
157.3
4.73
149.2
153.9
3.15
20
Uttarakhand
147.2
154.6
5.03
142.5
154.8
8.63
145.4
154.7
6.40
21
West Bengal
152.8
159.2
4.19
150.4
161.9
7.65
151.7
160.5
5.80
22
Jammu & Kashmir*
157.2
166.2
5.73
151.8
165.4
8.96
155.3
165.9
6.83
All India
149.8
156.7
4.61
147.3
156.9
6.52
148.6
156.8
5.52
Notes:
- : Provisional.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
***
DS/VJ
(Release ID: 1711173)
Visitor Counter : 179