Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of March 2021

Apr 12, 2021 | Business

   The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of March 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

  1. The Price data are collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of March 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.5% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.1% for rural and 93.6% for urban.
  2. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of the last year, i.e. March 2021 over March 2020), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices

Mar. 2021 (Prov.)

Feb. 2021 (Final)

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

CPI (General)

4.61

6.52

5.52

4.19

5.96

5.03

CFPI

3.94

6.64

4.94

2.89

5.63

3.87

   Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

  1. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: Mar. 2021 over Feb. 2021

Indices

Rural

Urban

Combined

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Mar.21

Feb.21

Mar.21

Feb.21

Mar.21

Feb.21

CPI (General)

156.7

156.7

0.00

156.9

156.5

0.26

156.8

156.6

0.13

CFPI

152.9

153.3

-0.26

159.0

159.6

-0.38

155.1

155.5

-0.26

  Note: Figures of March 2021 are provisional.

  1. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release:  12th May 2021 (Wednesday) for April 2021.         

List of Annex

Annex

Title

I

All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February (Final) and March 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II

All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February (Final) and March 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for February (Final) and March 2021 (Provisional)

IV

Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for February (Final) and March 2021 (Provisional)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

1.1.01

Cereals and products

12.35

142.8

142.5

6.59

147.6

147.5

9.67

144.3

144.1

1.1.02

Meat and fish

4.38

184.2

189.4

2.73

191.3

197.5

3.61

186.7

192.2

1.1.03

Egg

0.49

168.0

163.3

0.36

170.1

164.7

0.43

168.8

163.8

1.1.04

Milk and products

7.72

154.5

154.5

5.33

155.1

155.6

6.61

154.7

154.9

1.1.05

Oils and fats

4.21

163.1

168.2

2.81

151.5

156.4

3.56

158.8

163.9

1.1.06

Fruits

2.88

147.2

150.5

2.90

153.9

157.4

2.89

150.3

153.7

1.1.07

Vegetables

7.46

149.7

141.1

4.41

180.0

166.5

6.04

160.0

149.7

1.1.08

Pulses and products

2.95

158.4

159.2

1.73

159.8

161.1

2.38

158.9

159.8

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

1.70

111.8

111.7

0.97

114.8

114.4

1.36

112.8

112.6

1.1.10

Spices

3.11

165.0

164.0

1.79

162.6

162.6

2.50

164.2

163.5

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

1.37

160.1

160.6

1.13

149.3

150.6

1.26

155.6

156.4

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

5.56

165.8

166.4

5.54

169.4

170.2

5.55

167.5

168.2

1

Food and beverages

54.18

154.7

154.5

36.29

160.8

160.5

45.86

156.9

156.7

2

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

3.26

186.5

186.1

1.36

193.3

193.4

2.38

188.3

188.0

3.1.01

Clothing

6.32

159.2

159.6

4.72

154.3

155.1

5.58

157.3

157.8

3.1.02

Footwear

1.04

154.0

154.4

0.85

138.3

138.7

0.95

147.5

147.9

3

Clothing and footwear

7.36

158.4

158.9

5.57

151.8

152.6

6.53

155.8

156.4

4

Housing

21.67

159.8

159.9

10.07

159.8

159.9

5

Fuel and light

7.94

154.4

156.1

5.58

149.2

154.8

6.84

152.4

155.6

6.1.01

Household goods and services

3.75

154.8

154.8

3.87

146.5

147.2

3.80

150.9

151.2

6.1.02

Health

6.83

164.3

164.6

4.81

156.2

156.9

5.89

161.2

161.7

6.1.03

Transport and communication

7.60

150.2

151.3

9.73

140.5

141.7

8.59

145.1

146.2

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

1.37

157.2

157.8

2.04

147.3

148.4

1.68

151.6

152.5

6.1.05

Education

3.46

163.7

163.7

5.62

156.7

157.4

4.46

159.6

160.0

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

4.25

155.2

153.1

3.47

156.8

154.9

3.89

155.9

153.8

6

Miscellaneous

27.26

157.2

157.3

29.53

149.3

149.9

28.32

153.4

153.7

General Index (All Groups)

100.00

156.7

156.7

100.00

156.5

156.9

100.00

156.6

156.8

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)

47.25

153.3

152.9

29.62

159.6

159.0

39.06

155.5

155.1

Notes:

  1. : Provisional.
  2. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
  3. –       : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for March 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Mar. 20 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Mar. 20 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Mar. 20 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

144.4

142.5

-1.32

146.5

147.5

0.68

145.1

144.1

-0.69

 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

166.8

189.4

13.55

167.5

197.5

17.91

167.0

192.2

15.09

 

1.1.03

Egg

147.6

163.3

10.64

148.9

164.7

10.61

148.1

163.8

10.60

 

1.1.04

Milk and products

151.7

154.5

1.85

151.1

155.6

2.98

151.5

154.9

2.24

 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

133.3

168.2

26.18

127.5

156.4

22.67

131.2

163.9

24.92

 

1.1.06

Fruits

141.8

150.5

6.14

143.3

157.4

9.84

142.5

153.7

7.86

 

1.1.07

Vegetables

152.3

141.1

-7.35

167.0

166.5

-0.30

157.3

149.7

-4.83

 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

141.8

159.2

12.27

139.7

161.1

15.32

141.1

159.8

13.25

 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

112.6

111.7

-0.80

114.4

114.4

0.00

113.2

112.6

-0.53

 

1.1.10

Spices

154.0

164.0

6.49

151.5

162.6

7.33

153.2

163.5

6.72

 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

140.1

160.6

14.63

131.9

150.6

14.18

136.7

156.4

14.41

 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

160.0

166.4

4.00

159.1

170.2

6.98

159.6

168.2

5.39

1

 

Food and beverages

148.2

154.5

4.25

150.1

160.5

6.93

148.9

156.7

5.24

2

 

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

170.5

186.1

9.15

173.3

193.4

11.60

171.2

188.0

9.81

 

3.1.01

Clothing

153.4

159.6

4.04

147.7

155.1

5.01

151.2

157.8

4.37

 

3.1.02

Footwear

147.6

154.4

4.61

133.8

138.7

3.66

141.9

147.9

4.23

3

 

Clothing and footwear

152.5

158.9

4.20

145.6

152.6

4.81

149.8

156.4

4.41

4

 

Housing

154.5

159.9

3.50

154.5

159.9

3.50

5

 

Fuel and light

153.4

156.1

1.76

141.4

154.8

9.48

148.9

155.6

4.50

 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

151.5

154.8

2.18

140.8

147.2

4.55

146.4

151.2

3.28

 

6.1.02

Health

156.7

164.6

5.04

145.0

156.9

8.21

152.3

161.7

6.17

 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

135.8

151.3

11.41

124.6

141.7

13.72

129.9

146.2

12.55

 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

151.2

157.8

4.37

137.9

148.4

7.61

143.7

152.5

6.12

 

6.1.05

Education

161.2

163.7

1.55

152.5

157.4

3.21

156.1

160.0

2.50

 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

145.1

153.1

5.51

145.3

154.9

6.61

145.2

153.8

5.92

6

 

Miscellaneous

148.6

157.3

5.85

138.7

149.9

8.07

143.8

153.7

6.88

General Index (All Groups)

149.8

156.7

4.61

147.3

156.9

6.52

148.6

156.8

5.52

Notes:

  1. : Provisional.
  2. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

5.40

160.3

159.7

3.64

161.4

162.5

4.58

160.7

160.7

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.14

163.2

162.3

0.06

0.10

163.2

162.3

3

Assam

2.63

157.4

157.2

0.79

159.7

159.2

1.77

157.9

157.6

4

Bihar

8.21

153.1

152.5

1.62

158.7

158.7

5.14

153.9

153.4

5

Chhattisgarh

1.68

154.6

153.9

1.22

153.8

154.4

1.46

154.3

154.1

6

Delhi

0.28

152.8

153.9

5.64

150.7

151.3

2.77

150.8

151.4

7

Goa

0.14

158.7

159.6

0.25

156.8

158.1

0.19

157.5

158.7

8

Gujarat

4.54

151.9

152.6

6.82

147.2

147.5

5.60

149.2

149.7

9

Haryana

3.30

150.4

151.0

3.35

149.7

150.3

3.32

150.1

150.7

10

Himachal Pradesh

1.03

150.6

151.1

0.26

155.2

155.5

0.67

151.4

151.9

11

Jharkhand

1.96

152.8

153.0

1.39

157.2

158.1

1.69

154.5

154.9

12

Karnataka

5.09

160.1

160.5

6.81

164.1

165.0

5.89

162.3

162.9

13

Kerala

5.50

166.8

166.9

3.46

163.6

163.9

4.55

165.7

165.8

14

Madhya Pradesh

4.93

153.2

153.7

3.97

158.6

158.8

4.48

155.4

155.8

15

Maharashtra

8.25

156.9

157.3

18.86

151.3

151.8

13.18

153.2

153.6

16

Manipur

0.23

179.8

182.9

0.12

169.2

168.6

0.18

176.4

178.4

17

Meghalaya

0.28

155.4

153.0

0.15

154.7

154.3

0.22

155.2

153.4

18

Mizoram

0.07

160.2

160.7

0.13

153.2

154.5

0.10

155.9

156.9

19

Nagaland

0.14

169.8

171.0

0.12

157.4

158.0

0.13

164.5

165.5

20

Odisha

2.93

158.5

157.7

1.31

155.1

155.1

2.18

157.5

157.0

21

Punjab

3.31

155.2

154.9

3.09

149.2

150.0

3.21

152.5

152.7

22

Rajasthan

6.63

153.9

153.5

4.23

154.1

154.3

5.51

154.0

153.8

23

Sikkim

0.06

168.6

171.3

0.03

159.6

160.5

0.05

165.7

167.8

24

Tamil Nadu

5.55

164.9

164.7

9.20

165.1

165.2

7.25

165.0

165.0

25

Telangana

3.16

162.0

162.6

4.41

159.9

161.0

3.74

160.8

161.7

26

Tripura

0.35

173.5

172.3

0.14

164.0

163.8

0.25

171.0

170.1

27

Uttar Pradesh

14.83

151.8

152.0

9.54

156.9

157.3

12.37

153.6

153.9

28

Uttarakhand

1.06

153.9

154.6

0.73

154.0

154.8

0.91

153.9

154.7

29

West Bengal

6.99

159.3

159.2

7.20

161.8

161.9

7.09

160.5

160.5

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0.05

170.6

172.5

0.07

156.5

156.2

0.06

163.4

164.2

31

Chandigarh

0.02

155.5

157.4

0.34

148.7

149.3

0.17

149.1

149.8

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0.02

142.3

143.2

0.04

149.7

150.3

0.03

147.2

147.9

33

Daman & Diu

0.02

160.4

161.2

0.02

155.0

155.3

0.02

158.1

158.7

34

Jammu & Kashmir*

1.14

165.5

166.2

0.72

165.1

165.4

0.94

165.4

165.9

35

Lakshadweep

0.01

171.1

168.2

0.01

153.1

155.1

0.01

161.9

161.5

36

Puducherry

0.08

167.8

166.3

0.27

163.9

163.8

0.17

164.9

164.4

All India

100.00

156.7

156.7

100.00

156.5

156.9

100.00

156.6

156.8

Notes: 

Prov.       :  Provisional

—                :  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.

*                 :  Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for March 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Mar. 20 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Mar. 20 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Mar. 20 Index


(Final)

Mar. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

146.6

159.7

8.94

149.3

162.5

8.84

147.6

160.7

8.88

2

Assam

151.3

157.2

3.90

150.5

159.2

5.78

151.1

157.6

4.30

3

Bihar

146.2

152.5

4.31

146.9

158.7

8.03

146.3

153.4

4.85

4

Chhattisgarh

144.5

153.9

6.51

144.0

154.4

7.22

144.3

154.1

6.79

5

Delhi

149.7

153.9

2.81

146.1

151.3

3.56

146.3

151.4

3.49

6

Gujarat

144.0

152.6

5.97

139.6

147.5

5.66

141.5

149.7

5.80

7

Haryana

145.2

151.0

3.99

142.4

150.3

5.55

143.9

150.7

4.73

8

Himachal Pradesh

144.0

151.1

4.93

147.6

155.5

5.35

144.7

151.9

4.98

9

Jharkhand

151.5

153.0

0.99

146.7

158.1

7.77

149.7

154.9

3.47

10

Karnataka

152.4

160.5

5.31

154.6

165.0

6.73

153.6

162.9

6.05

11

Kerala

159.7

166.9

4.51

154.1

163.9

6.36

157.7

165.8

5.14

12

Madhya Pradesh

145.5

153.7

5.64

147.4

158.8

7.73

146.3

155.8

6.49

13

Maharashtra

148.9

157.3

5.64

142.1

151.8

6.83

144.4

153.6

6.37

14

Odisha

149.7

157.7

5.34

144.8

155.1

7.11

148.3

157.0

5.87

15

Punjab

150.6

154.9

2.86

142.4

150.0

5.34

146.9

152.7

3.95

16

Rajasthan

150.1

153.5

2.27

147.9

154.3

4.33

149.3

153.8

3.01

17

Tamil Nadu

154.6

164.7

6.53

152.3

165.2

8.47

153.2

165.0

7.70

18

Telangana

150.9

162.6

7.75

150.1

161.0

7.26

150.5

161.7

7.44

19

Uttar Pradesh

148.7

152.0

2.22

150.2

157.3

4.73

149.2

153.9

3.15

20

Uttarakhand

147.2

154.6

5.03

142.5

154.8

8.63

145.4

154.7

6.40

21

West Bengal

152.8

159.2

4.19

150.4

161.9

7.65

151.7

160.5

5.80

22

Jammu & Kashmir*

157.2

166.2

5.73

151.8

165.4

8.96

155.3

165.9

6.83

All India

149.8

156.7

4.61

147.3

156.9

6.52

148.6

156.8

5.52

Notes: 

  1. :  Provisional.
  2. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu &                  Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).               

