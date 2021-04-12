Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of February, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2. For the month of February 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP)with base 2011-12 stands at 129.4. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of February 2021 stand at 116.5, 129.3 and 153.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 124.3 for Primary Goods, 93.3 for Capital Goods, 137.6 for Intermediate Goods and 138.2 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of February 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 124.7 and 147.6 respectively for the month of February 2021.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of February 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and byUse-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices since April 2020, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of February 2021, the indices for January 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for November 2020 have undergone the final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for February 2021, the first revision for January 2021 and the final revision for November 2020 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 94 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6. Release of the Index for March 2021 will be on Wednesday, 12thMay 2021.

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL (Base : 2011-12=100) Month Mining Manufacturing Electricity General (14.372472) (77.63321) (7.994318) (100) 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 Apr 107.8 78.8 126.2 42.1 162.9 125.6 126.5 54.0 May 110.1 87.6 135.8 84.4 176.9 150.6 135.4 90.2 Jun 106.5 85.7 129.0 107.1 173.6 156.2 129.3 107.9 Jul 100.2 87.5 133.7 118.5 170.5 166.3 131.8 117.9 Aug 92.0 84.0 128.4 118.7 165.7 162.7 126.2 117.2 Sep 86.4 87.6 126.0 126.5 158.7 166.4 122.9 124.1 Oct 99.5 98.5 126.3 132.0 145.8 162.2 124.0 129.6 Nov 112.7 106.6 130.6 128.5 139.9 144.8 128.8 126.7 Dec 120.9 115.8 135.4 138.3 150.3 158.0 134.5 136.6 Jan 124.3 121.2 137.9 136.1 155.6 164.2 137.4 136.2 Feb* 123.3 116.5 134.2 129.3 153.7 153.9 134.2 129.4 Mar 131.0 111.6 146.9 117.2 Average Apr-Feb 107.6 97.3 131.2 114.7 159.4 155.5 130.1 115.4 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year Feb* 9.6 -5.5 3.8 -3.7 11.5 0.1 5.2 -3.6 Apr-Feb 1.9 -9.6 0.7 -12.6 1.8 -2.4 1.0 -11.3 * Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates. NOTE : Indices for the months of Nov’20 and Jan’21 incorporate updated production data.

STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Industry Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth code Feb’20 Feb’21* Apr-Feb* Feb’21* Apr-Feb* 2019-20 2020-21 2020-21 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 137.1 136.3 124.2 118.5 -0.6 -4.6 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 108.7 94.5 108.1 75.9 -13.1 -29.8 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 85.9 79.2 95.7 78.9 -7.8 -17.6 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 116.7 111.5 117.0 88.4 -4.5 -24.4 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 164.6 141.2 158.1 105.0 -14.2 -33.6 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 131.6 121.6 124.7 98.5 -7.6 -21.0 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 117.9 111.7 116.4 88.5 -5.3 -24.0 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 89.0 79.8 92.8 67.9 -10.3 -26.8 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 94.6 67.8 92.2 64.2 -28.3 -30.4 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 125.5 113.6 126.2 109.4 -9.5 -13.3 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 121.7 119.5 120.1 114.6 -1.8 -4.6 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 228.1 217.1 219.4 217.3 -4.8 -1.0 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 103.3 106.0 102.0 94.6 2.6 -7.3 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 133.5 124.1 122.5 102.5 -7.0 -16.3 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 169.5 161.3 160.6 146.2 -4.8 -9.0 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 94.6 93.5 92.2 76.0 -1.2 -17.6 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 137.7 166.7 155.6 125.2 21.1 -19.5 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 102.8 106.1 108.2 90.6 3.2 -16.3 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 113.6 111.4 109.6 89.0 -1.9 -18.8 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 100.0 104.9 103.4 78.0 4.9 -24.6 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 131.0 135.6 139.2 108.9 3.5 -21.8 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 201.5 163.3 199.9 139.2 -19.0 -30.4 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 82.8 84.5 83.0 59.8 2.1 -28.0 05 Mining 14.3725 123.3 116.5 107.6 97.3 -5.5 -9.6 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 134.2 129.3 131.2 114.7 -3.7 -12.6 35 Electricity 7.9943 153.7 153.9 159.4 155.5 0.1 -2.4 General Index 100.00 134.2 129.4 130.1 115.4 -3.6 -11.3 * Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates. STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED (Base :2011-12=100) Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ Construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199) 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 Apr 125.8 92.4 96.2 7.0 123.7 44.6 135.0 20.3 127.1 5.5 140.0 72.7 May 131.9 106.0 103.9 35.4 138.8 83.7 145.0 88.4 133.8 39.7 149.8 135.3 Jun 127.8 109.3 101.9 63.8 136.5 108.2 140.6 114.9 120.0 78.2 138.0 147.5 Jul 128.1 114.3 91.8 70.9 140.4 125.4 140.1 128.6 130.3 99.4 146.6 149.3 Aug 121.9 108.8 88.7 75.9 135.9 129.4 130.7 130.7 122.0 109.5 144.4 140.0 Sep 113.8 112.1 91.4 90.3 134.1 133.6 127.6 132.7 122.5 129.0 144.0 147.4 Oct 121.7 117.9 88.5 91.3 136.4 140.7 129.9 144.1 113.3 133.8 138.6 148.7 Nov 124.5 122.2 91.1 84.3 140.9 138.4 134.5 137.3 116.7 113.0 150.2 149.1 Dec 129.6 129.5 93.7 95.1 146.9 150.1 146.4 150.4 117.3 124.0 158.1 158.9 Jan 133.4 134.3 102.4 93.2 146.8 148.1 146.7 149.4 124.0 123.8 158.3 149.7 Feb* 131.0 124.3 97.4 93.3 145.8 137.6 145.0 138.2 117.3 124.7 153.4 147.6 Mar 134.4 72.6 125.7 117.6 83.2 121.7 Average Apr-Feb 126.3 115.6 95.2 72.8 138.7 121.8 138.3 121.4 122.2 98.2 147.4 140.6 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year Feb* 8.2 -5.1 -9.6 -4.2 23.0 -5.6 2.8 -4.7 -6.2 6.3 -0.3 -3.8 Apr-Feb 1.2 -8.5 -11.4 -23.5 12.2 -12.2 -1.5 -12.2 -6.2 -19.6 2.0 -4.6 * Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates. NOTE : Indices for the months of Nov’20 and Jan’21 incorporate updated production data.

STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Ind Description Weight Apr’20 May’20 Jun’20 Jul’20 Aug’20 Sep’20 Oct’20 Nov’20 Dec’20 Jan’21 Feb’21 code 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 94.3 98.0 102.7 111.0 107.1 110.9 113.9 133.9 148.9 146.8 136.3 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 7.2 54.9 83.9 78.9 76.8 84.6 82.7 86.3 90.1 95.5 94.5 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 0.3 40.7 91.6 102.0 84.2 88.3 86.5 92.9 98.2 103.7 79.2 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 11.0 40.2 63.1 93.9 96.6 105.4 110.7 108.9 115.2 115.5 111.5 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 9.7 62.6 105.9 112.5 113.8 121.4 119.9 101.7 136.3 129.7 141.2 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 1.7 52.4 99.7 110.7 106.0 123.3 116.4 105.0 122.2 124.7 121.6 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 4.7 39.6 74.0 83.0 85.5 116.8 111.8 108.7 126.0 112.1 111.7 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 21.7 50.3 82.9 67.0 79.0 64.2 71.7 71.6 78.3 80.8 79.8 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 23.1 52.6 70.2 68.5 65.4 68.3 69.0 70.5 79.6 71.2 67.8 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 87.7 95.9 104.5 109.4 100.6 103.2 109.3 124.8 125.0 129.2 113.6 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 53.0 95.9 117.3 122.2 118.9 125.5 128.0 120.4 131.6 128.2 119.5 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 93.6 234.3 237.1 243.1 221.9 236.0 239.6 226.0 234.2 207.2 217.1 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 29.4 69.5 91.6 100.6 98.8 107.8 111.5 104.7 112.3 108.5 106.0 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 16.9 91.2 110.4 105.4 96.2 103.8 117.1 112.7 122.7 127.1 124.1 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 40.3 103.2 131.5 153.1 162.9 160.5 170.6 165.4 180.6 178.9 161.3 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 3.7 44.2 67.3 82.0 83.9 92.1 95.7 81.8 98.4 93.8 93.5 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 12.6 64.5 114.8 144.9 146.3 167.2 151.1 115.0 138.8 155.8 166.7 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 5.6 31.6 61.7 82.6 94.4 126.5 132.4 114.4 131.5 109.8 106.1 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 9.1 44.6 80.2 85.6 92.6 108.9 113.2 105.4 118.3 110.0 111.4 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 0.7 20.7 53.7 73.5 85.0 99.5 109.9 99.2 102.8 107.8 104.9 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 0.2 22.8 72.3 108.4 133.5 162.4 167.2 139.3 119.5 136.4 135.6 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 1.4 60.5 144.8 157.0 181.1 168.3 167.7 144.7 181.6 161.3 163.3 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 10.7 28.6 51.7 50.0 56.2 67.4 83.4 65.5 76.0 84.0 84.5 5 Mining 14.3725 78.8 87.6 85.7 87.5 84.0 87.6 98.5 106.6 115.8 121.2 116.5 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 42.1 84.4 107.1 118.5 118.7 126.5 132.0 128.5 138.3 136.1 129.3 35 Electricity 7.9943 125.6 150.6 156.2 166.3 162.7 166.4 162.2 144.8 158.0 164.2 153.9 General Index 100 54.0 90.2 107.9 117.9 117.2 124.1 129.6 126.7 136.6 136.2 129.4 Note:The figures for December’20, January’21 and February’ 21 are provisional

