Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of February, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.
2. For the month of February 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP)with base 2011-12 stands at 129.4. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of February 2021 stand at 116.5, 129.3 and 153.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.
3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 124.3 for Primary Goods, 93.3 for Capital Goods, 137.6 for Intermediate Goods and 138.2 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of February 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 124.7 and 147.6 respectively for the month of February 2021.
4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of February 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and byUse-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices since April 2020, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.
5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of February 2021, the indices for January 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for November 2020 have undergone the final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for February 2021, the first revision for January 2021 and the final revision for November 2020 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 94 percent and 94 percent respectively.
6. Release of the Index for March 2021 will be on Wednesday, 12thMay 2021.
Note: –
- This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry – http://www.mospi.nic.in
- Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: http://mospi.nic.in/hi
STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
(Base : 2011-12=100)
Month
Mining
Manufacturing
Electricity
General
(14.372472)
(77.63321)
(7.994318)
(100)
2019-20
2020-21
2019-20
2020-21
2019-20
2020-21
2019-20
2020-21
Apr
107.8
78.8
126.2
42.1
162.9
125.6
126.5
54.0
May
110.1
87.6
135.8
84.4
176.9
150.6
135.4
90.2
Jun
106.5
85.7
129.0
107.1
173.6
156.2
129.3
107.9
Jul
100.2
87.5
133.7
118.5
170.5
166.3
131.8
117.9
Aug
92.0
84.0
128.4
118.7
165.7
162.7
126.2
117.2
Sep
86.4
87.6
126.0
126.5
158.7
166.4
122.9
124.1
Oct
99.5
98.5
126.3
132.0
145.8
162.2
124.0
129.6
Nov
112.7
106.6
130.6
128.5
139.9
144.8
128.8
126.7
Dec
120.9
115.8
135.4
138.3
150.3
158.0
134.5
136.6
Jan
124.3
121.2
137.9
136.1
155.6
164.2
137.4
136.2
Feb*
123.3
116.5
134.2
129.3
153.7
153.9
134.2
129.4
Mar
131.0
111.6
146.9
117.2
Average
Apr-Feb
107.6
97.3
131.2
114.7
159.4
155.5
130.1
115.4
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year
Feb*
9.6
-5.5
3.8
-3.7
11.5
0.1
5.2
-3.6
Apr-Feb
1.9
-9.6
0.7
-12.6
1.8
-2.4
1.0
-11.3
* Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates.
NOTE : Indices for the months of Nov’20 and Jan’21 incorporate updated production data.
STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Industry
Description
Weight
Index
Cumulative Index
Percentage growth
code
Feb’20
Feb’21*
Apr-Feb*
Feb’21*
Apr-Feb*
2019-20
2020-21
2020-21
10
Manufacture of food products
5.3025
137.1
136.3
124.2
118.5
-0.6
-4.6
11
Manufacture of beverages
1.0354
108.7
94.5
108.1
75.9
-13.1
-29.8
12
Manufacture of tobacco products
0.7985
85.9
79.2
95.7
78.9
-7.8
-17.6
13
Manufacture of textiles
3.2913
116.7
111.5
117.0
88.4
-4.5
-24.4
14
Manufacture of wearing apparel
1.3225
164.6
141.2
158.1
105.0
-14.2
-33.6
15
Manufacture of leather and related products
0.5021
131.6
121.6
124.7
98.5
-7.6
-21.0
16
Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
0.1930
117.9
111.7
116.4
88.5
-5.3
-24.0
17
Manufacture of paper and paper products
0.8724
89.0
79.8
92.8
67.9
-10.3
-26.8
18
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
0.6798
94.6
67.8
92.2
64.2
-28.3
-30.4
19
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
11.7749
125.5
113.6
126.2
109.4
-9.5
-13.3
20
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
7.8730
121.7
119.5
120.1
114.6
-1.8
-4.6
21
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
4.9810
228.1
217.1
219.4
217.3
-4.8
-1.0
22
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
2.4222
103.3
106.0
102.0
94.6
2.6
-7.3
23
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
4.0853
133.5
124.1
122.5
102.5
-7.0
-16.3
24
Manufacture of basic metals
12.8043
169.5
161.3
160.6
146.2
-4.8
-9.0
25
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
2.6549
94.6
93.5
92.2
76.0
-1.2
-17.6
26
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
1.5704
137.7
166.7
155.6
125.2
21.1
-19.5
27
Manufacture of electrical equipment
2.9983
102.8
106.1
108.2
90.6
3.2
-16.3
28
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
4.7653
113.6
111.4
109.6
89.0
-1.9
-18.8
29
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
4.8573
100.0
104.9
103.4
78.0
4.9
-24.6
30
Manufacture of other transport equipment
1.7763
131.0
135.6
139.2
108.9
3.5
-21.8
31
Manufacture of furniture
0.1311
201.5
163.3
199.9
139.2
-19.0
-30.4
32
Other manufacturing
0.9415
82.8
84.5
83.0
59.8
2.1
-28.0
05
Mining
14.3725
123.3
116.5
107.6
97.3
-5.5
-9.6
10-32
Manufacturing
77.6332
134.2
129.3
131.2
114.7
-3.7
-12.6
35
Electricity
7.9943
153.7
153.9
159.4
155.5
0.1
-2.4
General Index
100.00
134.2
129.4
130.1
115.4
-3.6
-11.3
* Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates.
STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED
(Base :2011-12=100)
Primary goods
Capital goods
Intermediate goods
Infrastructure/ Construction goods
Consumer durables
Consumer non-durables
Month
(34.048612)
(8.223043)
(17.221487)
(12.338363)
(12.839296)
(15.329199)
2019-20
2020-21
2019-20
2020-21
2019-20
2020-21
2019-20
2020-21
2019-20
2020-21
2019-20
2020-21
Apr
125.8
92.4
96.2
7.0
123.7
44.6
135.0
20.3
127.1
5.5
140.0
72.7
May
131.9
106.0
103.9
35.4
138.8
83.7
145.0
88.4
133.8
39.7
149.8
135.3
Jun
127.8
109.3
101.9
63.8
136.5
108.2
140.6
114.9
120.0
78.2
138.0
147.5
Jul
128.1
114.3
91.8
70.9
140.4
125.4
140.1
128.6
130.3
99.4
146.6
149.3
Aug
121.9
108.8
88.7
75.9
135.9
129.4
130.7
130.7
122.0
109.5
144.4
140.0
Sep
113.8
112.1
91.4
90.3
134.1
133.6
127.6
132.7
122.5
129.0
144.0
147.4
Oct
121.7
117.9
88.5
91.3
136.4
140.7
129.9
144.1
113.3
133.8
138.6
148.7
Nov
124.5
122.2
91.1
84.3
140.9
138.4
134.5
137.3
116.7
113.0
150.2
149.1
Dec
129.6
129.5
93.7
95.1
146.9
150.1
146.4
150.4
117.3
124.0
158.1
158.9
Jan
133.4
134.3
102.4
93.2
146.8
148.1
146.7
149.4
124.0
123.8
158.3
149.7
Feb*
131.0
124.3
97.4
93.3
145.8
137.6
145.0
138.2
117.3
124.7
153.4
147.6
Mar
134.4
72.6
125.7
117.6
83.2
121.7
Average
Apr-Feb
126.3
115.6
95.2
72.8
138.7
121.8
138.3
121.4
122.2
98.2
147.4
140.6
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year
Feb*
8.2
-5.1
-9.6
-4.2
23.0
-5.6
2.8
-4.7
-6.2
6.3
-0.3
-3.8
Apr-Feb
1.2
-8.5
-11.4
-23.5
12.2
-12.2
-1.5
-12.2
-6.2
-19.6
2.0
-4.6
* Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates.
NOTE : Indices for the months of Nov’20 and Jan’21 incorporate updated production data.
STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Ind
Description
Weight
Apr’20
May’20
Jun’20
Jul’20
Aug’20
Sep’20
Oct’20
Nov’20
Dec’20
Jan’21
Feb’21
code
10
Manufacture of food products
5.3025
94.3
98.0
102.7
111.0
107.1
110.9
113.9
133.9
148.9
146.8
136.3
11
Manufacture of beverages
1.0354
7.2
54.9
83.9
78.9
76.8
84.6
82.7
86.3
90.1
95.5
94.5
12
Manufacture of tobacco products
0.7985
0.3
40.7
91.6
102.0
84.2
88.3
86.5
92.9
98.2
103.7
79.2
13
Manufacture of textiles
3.2913
11.0
40.2
63.1
93.9
96.6
105.4
110.7
108.9
115.2
115.5
111.5
14
Manufacture of wearing apparel
1.3225
9.7
62.6
105.9
112.5
113.8
121.4
119.9
101.7
136.3
129.7
141.2
15
Manufacture of leather and related products
0.5021
1.7
52.4
99.7
110.7
106.0
123.3
116.4
105.0
122.2
124.7
121.6
16
Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
0.1930
4.7
39.6
74.0
83.0
85.5
116.8
111.8
108.7
126.0
112.1
111.7
17
Manufacture of paper and paper products
0.8724
21.7
50.3
82.9
67.0
79.0
64.2
71.7
71.6
78.3
80.8
79.8
18
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
0.6798
23.1
52.6
70.2
68.5
65.4
68.3
69.0
70.5
79.6
71.2
67.8
19
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
11.7749
87.7
95.9
104.5
109.4
100.6
103.2
109.3
124.8
125.0
129.2
113.6
20
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
7.8730
53.0
95.9
117.3
122.2
118.9
125.5
128.0
120.4
131.6
128.2
119.5
21
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
4.9810
93.6
234.3
237.1
243.1
221.9
236.0
239.6
226.0
234.2
207.2
217.1
22
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
2.4222
29.4
69.5
91.6
100.6
98.8
107.8
111.5
104.7
112.3
108.5
106.0
23
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
4.0853
16.9
91.2
110.4
105.4
96.2
103.8
117.1
112.7
122.7
127.1
124.1
24
Manufacture of basic metals
12.8043
40.3
103.2
131.5
153.1
162.9
160.5
170.6
165.4
180.6
178.9
161.3
25
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
2.6549
3.7
44.2
67.3
82.0
83.9
92.1
95.7
81.8
98.4
93.8
93.5
26
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
1.5704
12.6
64.5
114.8
144.9
146.3
167.2
151.1
115.0
138.8
155.8
166.7
27
Manufacture of electrical equipment
2.9983
5.6
31.6
61.7
82.6
94.4
126.5
132.4
114.4
131.5
109.8
106.1
28
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
4.7653
9.1
44.6
80.2
85.6
92.6
108.9
113.2
105.4
118.3
110.0
111.4
29
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
4.8573
0.7
20.7
53.7
73.5
85.0
99.5
109.9
99.2
102.8
107.8
104.9
30
Manufacture of other transport equipment
1.7763
0.2
22.8
72.3
108.4
133.5
162.4
167.2
139.3
119.5
136.4
135.6
31
Manufacture of furniture
0.1311
1.4
60.5
144.8
157.0
181.1
168.3
167.7
144.7
181.6
161.3
163.3
32
Other manufacturing
0.9415
10.7
28.6
51.7
50.0
56.2
67.4
83.4
65.5
76.0
84.0
84.5
5
Mining
14.3725
78.8
87.6
85.7
87.5
84.0
87.6
98.5
106.6
115.8
121.2
116.5
10-32
Manufacturing
77.6332
42.1
84.4
107.1
118.5
118.7
126.5
132.0
128.5
138.3
136.1
129.3
35
Electricity
7.9943
125.6
150.6
156.2
166.3
162.7
166.4
162.2
144.8
158.0
164.2
153.9
General Index
100
54.0
90.2
107.9
117.9
117.2
124.1
129.6
126.7
136.6
136.2
129.4
Note:The figures for December’20, January’21 and February’ 21 are provisional
***
DS/VJ
(Release ID: 1711172)
Visitor Counter : 133
Read this release in:
Tamil