Select Page

Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of February, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)

Apr 12, 2021 | Business

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2.        For the month of February 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP)with base 2011-12 stands at 129.4. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of February 2021 stand at 116.5, 129.3 and 153.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3.        As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 124.3 for Primary Goods, 93.3 for Capital Goods, 137.6 for Intermediate Goods and 138.2 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of February 2021.  Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 124.7 and 147.6 respectively for the month of February 2021.

4.        Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of February 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and byUse-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices since April 2020, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5.        Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of February 2021, the indices for January 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for November 2020 have undergone the final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for February 2021, the first revision for January 2021 and the final revision for November 2020 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 94 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6.        Release of the Index for March 2021 will be on Wednesday, 12thMay 2021.

Note: –

  1. This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry – http://www.mospi.nic.in
  2. Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: http://mospi.nic.in/hi

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL

(Base : 2011-12=100)

Month

Mining

Manufacturing

Electricity

General

(14.372472)

(77.63321)

(7.994318)

(100)

2019-20

2020-21

2019-20

2020-21

2019-20

2020-21

2019-20

2020-21

Apr

107.8

78.8

126.2

42.1

162.9

125.6

126.5

54.0

May

110.1

87.6

135.8

84.4

176.9

150.6

135.4

90.2

Jun

106.5

85.7

129.0

107.1

173.6

156.2

129.3

107.9

Jul

100.2

87.5

133.7

118.5

170.5

166.3

131.8

117.9

Aug

92.0

84.0

128.4

118.7

165.7

162.7

126.2

117.2

Sep

86.4

87.6

126.0

126.5

158.7

166.4

122.9

124.1

Oct

99.5

98.5

126.3

132.0

145.8

162.2

124.0

129.6

Nov

112.7

106.6

130.6

128.5

139.9

144.8

128.8

126.7

Dec

120.9

115.8

135.4

138.3

150.3

158.0

134.5

136.6

Jan

124.3

121.2

137.9

136.1

155.6

164.2

137.4

136.2

Feb*

123.3

116.5

134.2

129.3

153.7

153.9

134.2

129.4

Mar

131.0

111.6

146.9

117.2

Average

  
    

Apr-Feb

107.6

97.3

131.2

114.7

159.4

155.5

130.1

115.4

 

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year

    

Feb*

9.6

-5.5

3.8

-3.7

11.5

0.1

5.2

-3.6

    

Apr-Feb

1.9

-9.6

0.7

-12.6

1.8

-2.4

1.0

-11.3

         

* Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates.

     

NOTE : Indices for the months of Nov’20 and Jan’21 incorporate updated production data.

STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Industry

Description

Weight

Index

Cumulative Index

Percentage growth

code

Feb’20

Feb’21*

Apr-Feb*

Feb’21*

Apr-Feb*

2019-20

2020-21

2020-21

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

137.1

136.3

124.2

118.5

-0.6

-4.6

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

108.7

94.5

108.1

75.9

-13.1

-29.8

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

85.9

79.2

95.7

78.9

-7.8

-17.6

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

116.7

111.5

117.0

88.4

-4.5

-24.4

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

164.6

141.2

158.1

105.0

-14.2

-33.6

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

131.6

121.6

124.7

98.5

-7.6

-21.0

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

117.9

111.7

116.4

88.5

-5.3

-24.0

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

89.0

79.8

92.8

67.9

-10.3

-26.8

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

94.6

67.8

92.2

64.2

-28.3

-30.4

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

125.5

113.6

126.2

109.4

-9.5

-13.3

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

121.7

119.5

120.1

114.6

-1.8

-4.6

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

228.1

217.1

219.4

217.3

-4.8

-1.0

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

103.3

106.0

102.0

94.6

2.6

-7.3

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

133.5

124.1

122.5

102.5

-7.0

-16.3

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

169.5

161.3

160.6

146.2

-4.8

-9.0

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

94.6

93.5

92.2

76.0

-1.2

-17.6

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

137.7

166.7

155.6

125.2

21.1

-19.5

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

102.8

106.1

108.2

90.6

3.2

-16.3

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

113.6

111.4

109.6

89.0

-1.9

-18.8

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

100.0

104.9

103.4

78.0

4.9

-24.6

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

131.0

135.6

139.2

108.9

3.5

-21.8

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

201.5

163.3

199.9

139.2

-19.0

-30.4

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

82.8

84.5

83.0

59.8

2.1

-28.0

05

Mining

14.3725

123.3

116.5

107.6

97.3

-5.5

-9.6

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

134.2

129.3

131.2

114.7

-3.7

-12.6

35

Electricity

7.9943

153.7

153.9

159.4

155.5

0.1

-2.4

General Index

100.00

134.2

129.4

130.1

115.4

-3.6

-11.3

* Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates.

       

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED

(Base :2011-12=100)

Primary goods

Capital goods

Intermediate goods

Infrastructure/ Construction goods

Consumer durables

Consumer non-durables

Month

(34.048612)

(8.223043)

(17.221487)

(12.338363)

(12.839296)

(15.329199)

2019-20

2020-21

2019-20

2020-21

2019-20

2020-21

2019-20

2020-21

2019-20

2020-21

2019-20

2020-21

Apr

125.8

92.4

96.2

7.0

123.7

44.6

135.0

20.3

127.1

5.5

140.0

72.7

May

131.9

106.0

103.9

35.4

138.8

83.7

145.0

88.4

133.8

39.7

149.8

135.3

Jun

127.8

109.3

101.9

63.8

136.5

108.2

140.6

114.9

120.0

78.2

138.0

147.5

Jul

128.1

114.3

91.8

70.9

140.4

125.4

140.1

128.6

130.3

99.4

146.6

149.3

Aug

121.9

108.8

88.7

75.9

135.9

129.4

130.7

130.7

122.0

109.5

144.4

140.0

Sep

113.8

112.1

91.4

90.3

134.1

133.6

127.6

132.7

122.5

129.0

144.0

147.4

Oct

121.7

117.9

88.5

91.3

136.4

140.7

129.9

144.1

113.3

133.8

138.6

148.7

Nov

124.5

122.2

91.1

84.3

140.9

138.4

134.5

137.3

116.7

113.0

150.2

149.1

Dec

129.6

129.5

93.7

95.1

146.9

150.1

146.4

150.4

117.3

124.0

158.1

158.9

Jan

133.4

134.3

102.4

93.2

146.8

148.1

146.7

149.4

124.0

123.8

158.3

149.7

Feb*

131.0

124.3

97.4

93.3

145.8

137.6

145.0

138.2

117.3

124.7

153.4

147.6

Mar

134.4

72.6

125.7

117.6

83.2

121.7

Average

Apr-Feb

126.3

115.6

95.2

72.8

138.7

121.8

138.3

121.4

122.2

98.2

147.4

140.6

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year

  

Feb*

8.2

-5.1

-9.6

-4.2

23.0

-5.6

2.8

-4.7

-6.2

6.3

-0.3

-3.8

    

Apr-Feb

1.2

-8.5

-11.4

-23.5

12.2

-12.2

-1.5

-12.2

-6.2

-19.6

2.0

-4.6

             

* Figures for Feb 2021 are Quick Estimates.

         

NOTE : Indices for the months of Nov’20 and Jan’21 incorporate updated production data.

     
                     

STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

 

(Base: 2011-12=100)

 

Ind

Description

Weight

Apr’20

May’20

Jun’20

Jul’20

Aug’20

Sep’20

Oct’20

Nov’20

Dec’20

Jan’21

Feb’21

code

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

94.3

98.0

102.7

111.0

107.1

110.9

113.9

133.9

148.9

146.8

136.3

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

7.2

54.9

83.9

78.9

76.8

84.6

82.7

86.3

90.1

95.5

94.5

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

0.3

40.7

91.6

102.0

84.2

88.3

86.5

92.9

98.2

103.7

79.2

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

11.0

40.2

63.1

93.9

96.6

105.4

110.7

108.9

115.2

115.5

111.5

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

9.7

62.6

105.9

112.5

113.8

121.4

119.9

101.7

136.3

129.7

141.2

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

1.7

52.4

99.7

110.7

106.0

123.3

116.4

105.0

122.2

124.7

121.6

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

4.7

39.6

74.0

83.0

85.5

116.8

111.8

108.7

126.0

112.1

111.7

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

21.7

50.3

82.9

67.0

79.0

64.2

71.7

71.6

78.3

80.8

79.8

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

23.1

52.6

70.2

68.5

65.4

68.3

69.0

70.5

79.6

71.2

67.8

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

87.7

95.9

104.5

109.4

100.6

103.2

109.3

124.8

125.0

129.2

113.6

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

53.0

95.9

117.3

122.2

118.9

125.5

128.0

120.4

131.6

128.2

119.5

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

93.6

234.3

237.1

243.1

221.9

236.0

239.6

226.0

234.2

207.2

217.1

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

29.4

69.5

91.6

100.6

98.8

107.8

111.5

104.7

112.3

108.5

106.0

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

16.9

91.2

110.4

105.4

96.2

103.8

117.1

112.7

122.7

127.1

124.1

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

40.3

103.2

131.5

153.1

162.9

160.5

170.6

165.4

180.6

178.9

161.3

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

3.7

44.2

67.3

82.0

83.9

92.1

95.7

81.8

98.4

93.8

93.5

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

12.6

64.5

114.8

144.9

146.3

167.2

151.1

115.0

138.8

155.8

166.7

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

5.6

31.6

61.7

82.6

94.4

126.5

132.4

114.4

131.5

109.8

106.1

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

9.1

44.6

80.2

85.6

92.6

108.9

113.2

105.4

118.3

110.0

111.4

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

0.7

20.7

53.7

73.5

85.0

99.5

109.9

99.2

102.8

107.8

104.9

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

0.2

22.8

72.3

108.4

133.5

162.4

167.2

139.3

119.5

136.4

135.6

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

1.4

60.5

144.8

157.0

181.1

168.3

167.7

144.7

181.6

161.3

163.3

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

10.7

28.6

51.7

50.0

56.2

67.4

83.4

65.5

76.0

84.0

84.5

    

5

Mining

14.3725

78.8

87.6

85.7

87.5

84.0

87.6

98.5

106.6

115.8

121.2

116.5

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

42.1

84.4

107.1

118.5

118.7

126.5

132.0

128.5

138.3

136.1

129.3

35

Electricity

7.9943

125.6

150.6

156.2

166.3

162.7

166.4

162.2

144.8

158.0

164.2

153.9

    

General Index

100

54.0

90.2

107.9

117.9

117.2

124.1

129.6

126.7

136.6

136.2

129.4

Note:The figures for December’20,  January’21 and February’ 21 are provisional

          

***

DS/VJ

(Release ID: 1711172)
Visitor Counter : 133



Read this release in:

Tamil