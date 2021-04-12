Hong Kong – North District Hospital makes announcement on interruption of negative pressure system in isolation ward

North District Hospital makes announcement on interruption of negative pressure system in isolation ward ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesperson for the North District Hospital made the following announcement today (April 12) concerning the interruption of the negative pressure system of an isolation ward:

At 6.29pm this evening, the fire alarm of the hospital’s isolation ward was activated and the negative pressure system of the ward was suspended as a result of safety default setting. After investigation by the Fire Services Department, it was confirmed that there was no fire. The negative pressure system subsequently resumed normal at 6.40pm.

While the negative pressure system was suspended, there were 21 patients in the ward including one COVID-19 patient who had her isolation order released by the Department of Health today and pending for discharge. The healthcare staff inside the ward had all worn appropriate personal protective equipment and no high risk procedure was performed. The infection risk has been assessed to be very low.

The incident has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.