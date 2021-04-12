COVID19 Vaccination-Day 87

Day 2 of the countrywide Tika Utsav saw many Workplace Vacciantion Centres operational across the country in the government and private sector. On the second day of Tika Utsav, more than 37 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm today. On an average 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are functional on any given day. Today, 71,000 CVCs were operational, marking a rise of an average of 26,000 operational Vaccination Centres.
The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,82,92,423 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
These include 90,32,665 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,56,375 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,68,531 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 48,91,565 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,41,01,749 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st Dose), 7,55,197 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 4,16,45,168 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 22,41,173 for above 60 years (2nd Dose) .
HCWs
FLWs
Age Group 45-60
years
Above 60
Years
Total Achievement
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
90,32,665
55,56,375
1,00,68,531
48,91,565
3,41,01,749
7,55,197
4,16,45,168
22,41,173
9,48,48,113
1,34,44,310
Total 37,63,858 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Eighty Seventh day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 32,60,713 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 5,03,145 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 12th April 2021 (87th Day)
HCWs
FLWs
Age Group 45-60 years
Above 60
Years
Total Achievement
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
19,376
32,031
71,652
95,809
20,54,838
76,837
11,14,847
2,98,468
32,60,713
5,03,145
