Lake Elsinore, CA Author Writes Children’s Fiction Book

About the Book – Mommy, Mommy, Where Do They Go When It Rains? is a special book that was written in a time that was very difficult for Natalie Wemmer and her family. Her mother had just moved in and was dying of cancer. One day Natalie was looking out the window with her daughter while it was raining, and her daughter started asking about where the birds go when it rains. It was a special moment between the two, and this book was created to recreate that special bond between a mother and child.

Natalie Wemmer has three beautiful children and a wonderful husband. They enjoy doing just about everything as a family. Family is everything.

Mommy, Mommy, Where Do They Go When It Rains? is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4243-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.