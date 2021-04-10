Chesapeake, VA Author Publishes Kids Book about COVID-19

When RONA Visited My Town, a new book by Suzanne Davis, LPC, RPT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

When RONA Visited My Town is a fictional children’s story about the events created by COVID-19 beginning in March 2020 as it relates to the transitions that school-aged children faced from the COVID-19 global pandemic. This story is unique in that it empowers children by not allowing fear and the transitions created by COVID-19 to become their perspective of the world, but provides children with a “voice” in response to the global pandemic.

About the Author



Suzanne O. Davis received her M.A. in Community Counseling in 2011 and a M.A. in Law (Human Rights and Rule of Law) in 2020 from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is also a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Registered Play Therapist in Chesapeake, Virginia where she is an outpatient counselor and owner of Davis Counseling & Play Therapy Center, PLLC. You can visit their website here: https://daviscounselingandplaytherapy.org/

She enjoys working with children, adolescents, adults, and families in navigating the “dis-eases” of life by offering hope and healing. Additionally, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Ray, and dog, Charley, in Virginia.

When RONA Visited My Town is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1275-1. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/when-rona-visited-my-town/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-rona-visited-my-town-pb/.