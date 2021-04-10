Hiram, GA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel

Glacier’s Tear: Book 1 of the Everith Series, a new book by Melissa McCarty, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Born in the midst of a dragon’s curse, a small child lies, orphaned and close to death. With magick, she lives, forever altered and gifted with abilities beyond imagination.

Glacier’s Tear is the first of her kind, walking among two different worlds. As she journeys to learn about her abilities, she’ll learn far more than she could imagine about the lands and the people in them. As she finds allies and enemies, she will be forced to do the unimaginable.

Melissa McCarty graduated from Marietta High School. She lives with the love of her life, their five dogs, their cats, and a ball python. She loves reading, playing video games, and watching anime.

Glacier’s Tear: Book 1 of the Everith Series is a 426-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0385-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/glaciers-tear/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/glaciers-tear-book-1-of-the-everith-series/.