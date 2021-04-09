Recording Artist Kid Quill Auctioning Lifetime Backstage Meet & Greet with NFT

(Via ZEXPR) Kid Quill, recording artist from Indianapolis, Indiana, is auctioning off his first NFT (non-fungible token) Friday, April 9th.

But in what could be considered now a saturated market, Quill has incenventized his first NFT unlike anyone prior.

Attached to the NFT is a lifetime, backstage private meet & greet every Kid Quill tour that is redeemable to the present owner of the NFT.

Quill is not new to the cryptocurrency world as in 2018, Quill performed at Our Music Festival, the first decentralized music festival network powered by a cryptocurrency. OMF was founded by 3LAU, the EDM musician selling his first NFT for a record-breaking $3.6 million in February.

“The crypto world is something that will be around for a long time. I hope adding in this extra real life element will allow me to bridge the gap more to people that aren’t fully knowledgeable or questionable about this space.” Quill said.

The design for his NFT is a 3D model of shoes he wore every night on his first tour ever, and then had fans sign after the show. “All my die-hard fans are familiar with these shoes so it’s an awesome memorabilia piece too.” Quill said regarding the design.

The auction will be taking place on NFT marketplace Rarible starting on Friday, April 9th at 8am EST.