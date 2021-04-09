Recording Artist Kid Quill Auctioning Lifetime Backstage Experience with NFT

In 2018, recording artist Kid Quill from Indianapolis, IN could be seen wearing a pair of Nike Air Force 1s every night for months on end. But these weren’t an average pair as they were camouflaged in signatures from thousands of fans from his first tour.

Fast-forward to 2021, artists still aren’t performing due to COVID-19, but Quill is keeping his touring roots alive in spirit with his first NFT (non-fungible token). On Friday, April 9, a 3D model of those signed shoes will be auctioned off as an NFT.

In addition, this NFT is incentivized with a lifetime backstage experience attached to it. The rules being that the present owner of the NFT will receive a private, backstage meet & greet redeemable once per tour.

“NFTs are an intriguing concept just as a standalone piece, so to incorporate a real life element alongside it I think can be very powerful and make it more valuable to people on the fence about getting into the crypto world.” Quill said.

On the tour that consisted of fans signing the AF1s, Quill performed at Our Music Festival, the first decentralized music festival network powered by a cryptocurrency. OMF was founded by Justin Blau (3LAU), the EDM musician selling his first NFT for a record-breaking $3.6 million in February.

The silent auction will be taking place on NFT marketplace Rarible. As Rarible does not showcase public bidding, Quill will be sharing the highest bidder hourly on his personal website.

For more information and to follow the auction, visit KidQuill.com.

Creative Direction for the NFT by BJ Jensen & design by Nick Proctor, both from Indianapolis, IN (the same as Kid Quill).