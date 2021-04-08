Panama City, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Book

The Miracle Man, a new book by James Sprandel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The Miracle Man is a collection of stories about the many miracles God has worked in author James Sprandel’s life. His story will touch readers’ hearts and remind us in times of need: Through good times and bad, He’s always there for you.

About the Author



James Sprandel is a man dedicated to his faith. He is a greeter at his church, the first person you see when you enter, and the last person you see when you leave.

The Miracle Man is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2198-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-miracle-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-miracle-man/.