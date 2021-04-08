2020 Spirit of Community Leadership Award Recipients Announced

Scottsdale Leadership Honors Community Leaders through Hodges, Drinkwater and Jenkins Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – April 6, 2021 – PRLog — Scottsdale Leadership proudly announces Janie Ellis, and Lisa Randall as community leaders recognized for their commitment to our community through two awards – The Drinkwater Community Leadership Award, and the Hodges Alumni Achievement Award. Outstanding student, Natalie Foster was announced as the recipient of the Bill Jenkins Youth Leadership Award.

The 2020 Drinkwater Leadership Award winner is Janie Ellis. Janie has promoted, expanded, and maintained the first true arts colony in Scottsdale which was established by her parents George and Rachel Ellis. Cattle Track Arts & Preservation is now and always has been Scottsdale’s premiere place where artists, photographers, potters, woodworkers, quilters, playwrights, philosophers, and even environmentalists have had a place to showcase their best work.

This year’s Hodges Alumni Achievement Award recipient is Lisa Randall. Lisa is the Community Relations Director for Family Promise and is deeply connected throughout the community. She attended Saguaro High School, she has volunteered with a multitude of organizations including Keep Scottsdale Beautiful (an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful), Scottsdale Pride Commission, Partners for Paiute Neighborhood Center, National Charity League Sonoran Centennial Chapter, Scottsdale Historical Society and is an SL Alumni, graduate of Class 28.

Natalie Foster is the 2020 Bill Jenkins Youth Leadership award winner. Natalie is a junior at Saguaro High School with a plan to pursue Engineering at ASU. She has written that, “A leader must represent those without a voice or the ability to speak up.” In her high school career, she has helped many find their voice through her deep involvement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) groups. Some of the groups she works with include Sisters in STEM, CyberSIS, and the Robotics program.

“Herb Drinkwater, Frank Hodges and Bill Jenkins would be so proud to see their legacy continued by awarding these women for their passion, commitment and leadership they have exhibited through the years and will continue to do so in the future,” stated Lee Ann Witt, Executive Director. “It is our privilege to honor these elite leaders, both past and present.”

About the awards:

The Drinkwater Community Leadership Award is named after the Honorable Herb Drinkwater who served as Scottsdale’s Mayor and as a City Council member for more than 25 years. He was always willing to introduce Scottsdale to people who might be interested in becoming a part of our city. It is because of Herb’s on-purpose living and positive intent for the community that Scottsdale Leadership honors a similarly-purposed community leader each year.

The Hodges Alumni Achievement Award honors Scottsdale Leadership alumni who illustrate the passion and commitment Frank Hodges, Scottsdale Leadership Class 1, had for his community. Frank was an Assistant Fire Chief with Rural Metro and his dedication to the people of Scottsdale knew no boundaries. His efforts were tireless, and his legacy lives on through the lives he touched. His life, spirit and dedication are honored through this annual Alumni Achievement award.

Both awards are based on Community Service and Involvement which demonstrates commitment to Scottsdale Leadership’s core values; Leadership that is recognized by others for roles in various organizations or community initiatives; Consistency of Community Involvement over an extended period of time, and Humanitarian Values that exemplify inclusivity and concern for different groups of people with varying backgrounds.

The Jenkins Youth Leadership Award honors William C. (Bill) Jenkins. As a 29-year Scottsdale High School teacher and Scottsdale Mayor (1974 – 1980), Bill worked tirelessly for his students in the Social Sciences department and as their student government advisor. As a mayor, Bill took Scottsdale through rapid growth and through a recession.

###

Since 1986, Scottsdale Leadership has graduated more than 1,200 individuals who are prepared to take on leadership roles across our communities. Through powerful, transformative experiences during its leadership development programs, Scottsdale Leadership enhances the ability of leaders and creates engaged citizens who ensure a sustainable future for our community.

