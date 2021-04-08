Marietta, GA Author Publishes Young Reader Book on Taxes

Max and the Taxes, a new book by Anish Muhunthan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Max and the Taxes is a great tool to teach us the importance of paying taxes and what happens when people don’t pay their taxes.

Anish Muhunthan may only be fourteen years old, but he knows a thing or two about taxes. By paying taxes, we help our country to develop the new and old generations. The money we pay for our taxes is used to build new schools, new hospitals, new roads, and more.

Remember, we all need to pay our taxes! Let’s all be responsible citizens!

About the Author



Anish Muhunthan lives in Georgia. He likes to learn and experiment with words and ideas. He lives with his parents and little brother.

Anish is part of his school news crew and the robotics team. He likes to draw, paint, play musical instruments, swim, and play chess. He wants to become an author and a doctor when he grows up.

Max and the Taxes is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6220-7. It is also available in eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/max-and-the-taxes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/max-and-the-taxes/.