HL Display acquires CoolPresentation to improve market position in the Netherlands

HL Display is acquiring CoolPresentation, a provider of shelf merchandising solutions for grocery retail in the Netherlands. The acquisition will strengthen HLs customer base and position as a leading supplier for in-store merchandising and communication solutions to grocery retailers in Europe.

HL Display is strengthening its market position through the acquisition of CoolPresentation, a provider of shelf merchandising solutions based in Heerenveen, the Netherlands. The company has an annual sale of around 4m. Founded in 1997, CoolPresentation has built a strong position in Dutch retail, providing high quality products and service levels to both grocery retail, pharmacies and brand suppliers.

Since the founding in 1997, CoolPresentation has grown into a well-established supplier of shelf merchandising in Dutch food retail, says Björn Borgman, CEO of HL Display. Their passion for retail and excellent service levels make CoolPresentation a perfect fit for HL. Furthermore, merging both companies product ranges will create a strong offer to an expanded customer base which will support our market position as a leading supplier of in-store communication and merchandising solutions for the grocery industry.

With the acquisition of the CoolPresentation we gain access to new customers in the Netherlands and consolidate the market further enabling both production and other synergies. The acquisition is another step in HLs journey to further strengthen its market leadership position across Europe, with both organic and inorganic growth, says Joakim Twetman, Head of Business Area Industry, Ratos.

The acquisition was completed on 1st of April 2021.

About HL Display:

HL Display is a global leader in in-store merchandising and communication solutions, helping customers to create a better shopping experience around the world. Founded in 1954, HL today is present in more than 70 countries and solutions can be found in 295,000 stores, helping customers to grow sales, inspire shoppers, drive automation, and reduce waste. The HL Display Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and sales companies covering 26 markets as well as distributor partners covering the remaining markets globally. The company has 1,000 employees and net sales of 1,520 MSEK.

About Ratos:

Ratos is a business group consisting of 11 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Consumer & Technology and Industry. In total, the companies have SEK 33 billion in sales. Our business concept is to develop companies headquartered in the Nordics that are or can become market leaders. We enable independent companies to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas for Ratos. Everything we do is based on Ratoss core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and Its All About People.