Canada – Backgrounder: Canada and Ontario invest in improved community and culture infrastructure in Ottawa

Backgrounder

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support three community and culture infrastructure projects in the City of Ottawa.

Backgrounder: Canada and Ontario invest in improved community and culture infrastructure in Ottawa

Canada and Ontario invest in improved community and culture infrastructure in Ottawa

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support three community and culture infrastructure projects in the City of Ottawa.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.1 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $2.6 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are contributing more than $2.1million total toward their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project title

Project Details

Federal Funding

Provincial Funding

Recipient Funding

Optimiste Park – Genest Outdoor Pool Replacement

Modernizing the 57-year-old pool facility will include expanding the pool basin, installing a new pool deck and fencing, and improving underground infrastructure and operating systems. Funding will also support the addition of lifeguard stations, a chemical storage area, increased shaded areas, and accessible change-rooms, pool, and pathways.

This project will support increased recreational programming in the community, a safe and modern facility.

$ 2,000,000

$1,666,500

$1,333,500

Renovations at the Vanier Francophone Center

The scope of work includes creating a new, multi-purpose space to replace the existing bowling room. Bowling lanes, seats and machinery will be removed, and windows and two additional exists will be installed. These renovations will allow the centre to provide more diverse and accessible services and community programming to area residents.

$ 478,134

$398,406

$318,796

Youville Centre Roof & HVAC Project

This project will replace the facility’s roof, upgrade the HVAC system, and improve thermal efficiency. These enhancements

will provide a more comfortable environment for clients and staff, while improving energy efficiency, and reducing operating costs.

$ 714,285

$595,179

$476,250