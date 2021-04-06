Canada – Canada and Ontario invest in improved community and culture infrastructure in Ottawa

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre; His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; and Councillor Mathieu Fleury, Rideau-Vanier Ward, announced joint funding for three community and culture infrastructure projects in the City of Ottawa.

Ottawa, Ontario, April 1, 2021—Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre; His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; and Councillor Mathieu Fleury, Rideau-Vanier Ward, announced joint funding for three community and culture infrastructure projects in the City of Ottawa.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.1 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $2.6 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The recipients are contributing more than $2.1 million total toward their respective projects.

The first project involves modernizing the Optimiste Park – Genest Outdoor Pool to improve accessibility, and provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for swimmers. Project work will include replacing and expanding the pool basin to a 25 metre basin, installing a new pool deck, and creating accessible changerooms, pathways, and pool entrances.

Funding will also support renovations to the bowling room at the Vanier Community Service Centre. Lanes and seating will be removed to transform the room into a multi-purpose space that can accommodate a wider variety of community programing and activities. Windows and two additional exits will also be installed to provide better accessibility, and meet safety standards.

Finally, the Youville Community Centre will receive a new roof, an upgraded HVAC system, and improved thermal efficiency to provide a more comfortable and energy-efficient facility for staff and clients.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

“I’m excited to see infrastructure investments happening right here in Ottawa-Vanier. Each facility contributes to the success and health of our vibrant community by providing services and programs the allow families to stay active, build connections and support one another. I am proud that together with our partners, we are creating more modern and accessible community spaces for generations to come.”

The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“These projects will make a real difference for the communities they serve. As Ontario begins its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we support these local projects.”

Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure



“The past year has demonstrated the importance of our community spaces and their role in fostering vibrant communities. These renovated facilities will help to foster the social interaction and group activities that have been missing over the past year, but that are so essential to creating strong mental health in our communities and encouraging active healthy lifestyles.”

Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre

“The City of Ottawa is grateful for the support of our federal and provincial partners as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our local recreation, cultural and community centres are at the core of our communities, helping enrich the lives of residents. This funding will assist us in providing accessible, modern and enhanced facilities to residents so they can lead healthy and active lives.”

His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

“This funding from our federal and provincial partners helps to provide much-needed updates in these important community spaces. Each one serves as a community hub, bringing residents together to connect, stay healthy and access important community programming, all while strengthening our neighbourhood.”

Councillor Mathieu Fleury, Rideau-Vanier Ward

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,860 infrastructure projects.

Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Chantalle Aubertin

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-941-0660

chantalle.aubertin@canada.ca

Christine Bujold

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

416-454-1782

christine.bujold@ontario.ca

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure

437-991-3391

sofia.sousa-Dias@ontario.ca