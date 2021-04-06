Canada – Canada to press for continued coordinated COVID-19 support at the G7, G20 and Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank

April 5, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Department of Finance Canada

As the world continues to fight the global pandemic, it is important to coordinate efforts on the global stage. This week, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, will participate in several multilateral virtual meetings taking place as part of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank:

April 6: the Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting as well as a meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

April 7: the Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

April 8: the Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting.

April 9: the Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the meeting of the IMF Managing Director and the Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors from Latin America, Canada, and the United States. The Minister of International Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, will represent Canada at the IMF-World Bank Development Committee meeting.

At these meetings, Ministers and Governors will discuss the global economic outlook and international policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions of the IMF and the World Bank, during this challenging time. They will also discuss next steps to continue to support vulnerable countries, including low income countries and small states, which continue to face significant challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Canada will continue to advocate for strong support for vulnerable countries and share its approach of taking decisive action to invest in people and businesses to ensure a strong and sustainable economic recovery – an approach aligned with the best practices of other advanced economies.

“Canada’s prosperity and well-being also depend on coordinating with our international partners. And the international consensus is clear: sizable fiscal support remains necessary and a bold stimulus will be crucial to create jobs and growth – and to offset the challenges and inequalities that have arisen during this pandemic. Working together, we can emerge from this global crisis more resilient, with a stronger, healthier, more sustainable and inclusive economy for Canadians and all people.”

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

“Countries must re-double their efforts to cooperate and ensure a coordinated global response to ending the pandemic. Our government will continue to raise Canada’s key priorities, including advancing gender equality and supporting climate action, as part of how the international community responds to the many challenges the world now faces.”

– The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development