Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at Shek O Beach and Clear Water Bay Second Beach

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 4) that due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at Shek O Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island, and Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung District. Beach-goers are advised not to swim at these beaches.