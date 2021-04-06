Select Page

Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at Shek O Beach and Clear Water Bay Second Beach

Apr 6, 2021 | International

     The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 4) that due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at Shek O Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island, and Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung District. Beach-goers are advised not to swim at these beaches.