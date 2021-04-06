GM to Reveal Plans for Additional EV Production at Factory ZERO Plant

– 12 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watch the event here: https://media.gm.com/media/us/en/gm/live.html

NOTE: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, GM will not be hosting media onsite and there will be no Q&A. Following the event, GM will post photos and b-roll on the companys media site.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.