Poulsbo, WA Author Publishes Family Biography

Unknown Hero, a new book by Eden T. Bishop, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Sharing the story of her grandfather, the Unknown Hero, Eden T. Bishop gives readers stories about Tomas Ocampo. He was a man popular in his community because of his good deeds to others. Sharing stories piece by piece in an episode style, this reminiscent collection of tales tells of horrific events, adventure, and the admiration of a heroic man by his family.

Unknown Hero is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2238-9 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/unknown-hero/ or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unknown-hero/.